Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
wearegreenbay.com
Staying in the deep freeze… for now
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
wearegreenbay.com
Temperatures gradually warm this week, chance for light rain showers
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Expect to see a good amount of cloud cover through the overnight. Lows will dip to near zero for most areas. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Monday: It’ll be a chilly start to the...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
WISN
Dangerous cold: Wind chills below zero
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Saturday. It is dangerously cold outside. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. 1:40 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning is...
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Miss Wisconsin 2022; previous title holder now Miss America
MADISON, Wis. - The new Miss Wisconsin 2022 is Kylene Spanbauer of Fond Du Lac, who was previously Miss Harbor Cities 2022. According to a news release, Spanbauer previously served as Miss Harbor Cities 2022 and placed as the first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin 2022 in June. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the previous Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023 and could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Significant winter storm; steps to prepare, safety tips
MILWAUKEE - With a significant winter storm forecasted to impact much of Wisconsin this week, everyone in the state is encouraged to take steps now to ensure they are prepared. The National Weather Service is forecasting several states in the Midwest will be impacted by a winter storm beginning on...
Wisconsin Angler Reels In His 30,000th Smallmouth Bass
When angler Bill Schultz reeled in his 30,000 smallmouth bass, he knew it was a momentous feat in his fishing career. Schultz, the longtime angler from Wisconsin, has kept a record of every single fish he’s caught— something most anglers don’t do. Recently, the angler hit a...
Can I drive in Wisconsin with an out-of-state license?
(WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Wisconsin, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to Driving Laws, a non-resident of Wisconsin can drive in the state without a Wisconsin license provided that they have a valid driver’s license from their home state. However, the driver […]
This Cozy Cabin in Wisconsin is One of the Coolest Places to Spend a Night this Winter
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for a great way to spend a night in Wisconsin this winter, you should definitely consider adding this cabin to your list.
Comments / 0