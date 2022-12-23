Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Receive Award Votes In NFL Executive Survey

The two organizational pillars got some recognition, but not a lot

CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has released his annual awards survey from 26 league executives, and the Bengals popped up.

Starting with MVP, Joe Burrow received one vote, while Patrick Mahomes (16 votes) and Jalen Hurts (6.5 votes) cleaned up.

“Why not? He’s the best quarterback in the league,” an AFC executive said in the piece . “Hurts is having a great year. [But Mahomes] has got 35 touchdown [passes]. They win. They’ve got a lot of weapons, but he’s just so different.”

Burrow also got a minor nod in the Offensive Player of the Year award tally. He earned a half-vote as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cleaned up with 13.5 votes.

Some orange seeped into the Coach of the Year voting as well. Zac Taylor received one vote to Nick Sirianni's seven-leading votes.

"They have played 14 games; they have won 13 of them," an NFC executive said about Sirianni . "There's a lot of moving parts that a head coach has to balance and manage throughout the course of a season. Sirianni has done that while also overseeing Hurts not only continue to develop but thrive as a young QB in his offense."

One spot where Cincinnati quizzically got no love is Duke Tobin for Executive of the Year. He didn't receive a single vote after retooling the Bengals' protection unit this past offseason.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

