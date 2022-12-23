ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Receive Award Votes In NFL Executive Survey

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFg9S_0jsXFR5300

The two organizational pillars got some recognition, but not a lot

CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has released his annual awards survey from 26 league executives, and the Bengals popped up.

Starting with MVP, Joe Burrow received one vote, while Patrick Mahomes (16 votes) and Jalen Hurts (6.5 votes) cleaned up.

“Why not? He’s the best quarterback in the league,” an AFC executive said in the piece . “Hurts is having a great year. [But Mahomes] has got 35 touchdown [passes]. They win. They’ve got a lot of weapons, but he’s just so different.”

Burrow also got a minor nod in the Offensive Player of the Year award tally. He earned a half-vote as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cleaned up with 13.5 votes.

Some orange seeped into the Coach of the Year voting as well. Zac Taylor received one vote to Nick Sirianni's seven-leading votes.

"They have played 14 games; they have won 13 of them," an NFC executive said about Sirianni . "There's a lot of moving parts that a head coach has to balance and manage throughout the course of a season. Sirianni has done that while also overseeing Hurts not only continue to develop but thrive as a young QB in his offense."

One spot where Cincinnati quizzically got no love is Duke Tobin for Executive of the Year. He didn't receive a single vote after retooling the Bengals' protection unit this past offseason.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bengals deal with scary plane emergency after beating Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals are surging in the AFC right now. Their latest win against the New England Patriots was their seventh win in a row this season. After the game, all of the players headed home on the team plane to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately… that wasn’t the case. It was reported earlier today that the Bengals’ plane had to make an emergency landing after one of their engines died, per Mark Slaughter. Scary stuff.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 2023 NFL draft order after Week 16

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-12 through the first 16 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players. So while the Bears will finish with one of the worst records, they’ve already won this season.
CHICAGO, IL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy