Bleacher Report
Mikaela Shiffrin 4 Wins Shy of Lindsey Vonn's Record After Major Giant Slalom Victory
Mikaela Shiffrin is closing in on Lindsey Vonn's all-time wins record in the World Cup following her newest triumph Tuesday in Semmering, Austria. With a final time of 2:07.18, Shiffrin edged out Slovakia's Petra Vlhová by 0.13 seconds in the women's giant slalom. This was the 27-year-old's fourth World Cup victory this season and her first giant slalom win since Dec. 21, 2021.
Bleacher Report
Former LPGA Star Kathy Whitworth Dies at 83; All-Time Wins Leader on Single Pro Tour
LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour, died on Saturday at the age of 83. Per ESPN, Whitworth's longtime partner Bettye Odle said she died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating the holidays with family and friends. A cause of death has not been provided.
