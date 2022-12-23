GLASGOW — At least two warming centers will be available in Barren County on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted low temperatures. A local state of emergency was declared Thursday morning in the city of Glasgow. Gov. Andy Beshear also declared a state-wide emergency late Wednesday ahead of the winter storm expected to bring flash freezing, snow and gusty winds. Power companies predict some outages may be possible if ice or wind damages lines.

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO