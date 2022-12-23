Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Road conditions remain hazardous in local areas
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re thinking of heading out this morning, you may want to remain cautious. Since snow began falling, local emergency management groups and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 are warning drivers to adjust driving behavior if you must go out. Around 8:40 a.m.,...
k105.com
Leitchfield Utilities crew works several hours repairing broken water line in sub-zero temperatures
Utilities workers labored for hours Friday morning in sub-zero temperatures repairing a broken water line in Leitchfield. A Leitchfield Utilities crew was dispatched Friday morning at approximately 1:00 to repair a broken water line near the intersection of North Main Street and Floyd Street. The temperature during this time was...
WBKO
Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
WBKO
Roads reopen after water main break in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Creason Street is has been reopened from Sumpter Avenue to University Boulevard after a water main break. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced that crews were repairing a 12-inch water main break. Craig Street is also reopened from University Boulevard to Normal Street after a six-inch...
wnky.com
KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
wnky.com
Collisions, traffic backups result in closures on I-65, I-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Areas along Interstate 65 southbound in Hart County at the 63 mile marker and Interstate 71 northbound near mile marker 62 are shut down at this time. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says I-65 southbound at the 63 mile marker is currently shut down due to multiple collisions.
lakercountry.com
RS Fire Dept. responds to a couple of pre-holiday fires
The Russell Springs Fire Department was called to two fires over the weekend. According to Fire Chief Bobby Johnson, fire crews were dispatched Christmas Eve morning around 10 a.m. to a furnace fire on Cassie Coe Road. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the furnace and were...
WBKO
Crews battle Christmas-day house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire. According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a fire on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the...
WBKO
Local plumber offers advice on how to avoid frozen or busted pipes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many aspects of day-to-day life have been affected by the winter weather Southcentral Kentucky has seen over the last couple of days, whether it be the slick road conditions, the rolling power outages, or the fear of frozen pipes. “It is hard to combat against...
wcluradio.com
Area churches to serve as warming centers amid winter weather
GLASGOW — At least two warming centers will be available in Barren County on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted low temperatures. A local state of emergency was declared Thursday morning in the city of Glasgow. Gov. Andy Beshear also declared a state-wide emergency late Wednesday ahead of the winter storm expected to bring flash freezing, snow and gusty winds. Power companies predict some outages may be possible if ice or wind damages lines.
WBKO
Burst pipe floods Butler Co. animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Cold temperatures prompted an emergency and caused animals to be relocated at the Butler County Animal Shelter. According to a release, the ruptured pipe flooded the facility. Photos sent to WBKO News show water in the facility. The animals have been placed in emergency foster care.
wnky.com
Multiple wrecks reported on I-65 amid icy road conditions
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are urging drivers to stay inside and avoid road travel if possible today. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are working multiple wrecks on Interstate 65 near mile markers 38 and 40 northbound. KSP trooper Daniel Priddy says all three lanes are blocked near mile marker 40.
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow residents displaced in early morning fire
GLASGOW — A house along West Cherry Street caught fire early Friday morning. Glasgow Fire responded to the suspected fire around 1:13 a.m. at 533 W. Cherry St., according to a news release. The fire was found isolated in one room of the home. Fire crews extinguished the blaze...
wcluradio.com
Richard Lowell Isenberg
Richard Lowell Isenberg, 84, of Mobile, AL, formerly of Monroe County, KY passed away Wednesday, December 21, at Gulf Coast Health & Rehab in Mobile, AL. Lowell was born in Monroe County, KY, on October 13, 1938, a son of the late Sherman and Elma (Hall) Isenberg. Lowell was a...
lakercountry.com
Several holiday closures today and Monday
City halls in Jamestown and Russell Springs, the Russell County Circuit Clerk’s office and the Russell County Courthouse are closed today and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Morgan Sanitation will not be running any routes today due to the extreme temperatures and the transfer station on Landfill...
lakercountry.com
Metcalfe nursing home residents transported to Fair Oaks
Several residents from a long-term care facility in Metcalfe County were transported to Fair Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Jamestown on Saturday. According to the Metcalfe Health Care Center, water pipes in the facility froze and broke in multiple parts of the facility, causing administrators to evacuate residents of the facility to Fair Oaks and other facilities in nearby counties.
wnky.com
Warming shelters available now in Warren, Barren and Allen counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warming shelters are currently available in Bowling Green, Cave City and Scottsville. In Warren County, the following shelters are available:. 400 West Main Avenue – Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Contact: 270-843-3485. Room at the Inn. Contact: 270-599-6401. Tru by Hilton – Stranded Travelers.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
wcluradio.com
WATCH: WCLU News interviews Barren County Judge/Executive-elect Jamie Byrd
GLASGOW — A handful of days remain before those elected to offices across Kentucky will assume their positions. Jamie Byrd, Barren County judge/executive-elect, sits down with Brennan Crain of WCLU News to discuss her plans as she moves to the judge/executive’s office. She also provides insight into her reactions since the election.
Comments / 0