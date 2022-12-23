Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In TampaMadocTampa, FL
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Tampa's Mutual Aid SocietiesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Bay Area doctor fined in malpractice case, patient’s daughter still pushing for wrongful death law reforms
A Brandon doctor agreed to a fine and continuing education in a settlement with the Florida Department of Health Board of Medicine, but the patient's daughter insisted it was not enough.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Tampa General Hospital Senior Director of Data Analytics is Nationally Recognized as a Rising Star
Becker’s Hospital Review names Etter Hoang to its Rising Stars: 104 Healthcare Leaders to Know list for his innovative approach to data analytics and health care administration. December 22, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Senior Director of Data Analytics, Etter Hoang, is being nationally recognized for his groundbreaking...
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
fox13news.com
Strangers road trip from Tampa to Cleveland after canceled flight, TikTok's go viral
TAMPA, Fla. - Winter weather is canceling and delaying flights all across the country, but a group headed to Ohio was determined to get there for Christmas – no matter what it took. Thursday, their flight from Tampa to Cleveland got canceled, so four strangers teamed up, rented a...
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida
Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
St. Pete man posed as contractor, took $5K from victim, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of posing as a contractor and taking $5,000 from a victim.
Bay News 9
Elderly tenants in St. Pete are without heat and hot water on Christmas Eve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tensions at a St. Petersburg apartment complex have hit a boiling point between many of its tenants and management. Much of the frustration, according to the folks that live at the complex, is that the heat is currently not working so many feel like they’re left in the cold this holiday season.
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Man killed during fight over alleged extramarital affair, Manatee County deputies say
A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
thatssotampa.com
The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market is Florida’s next great deli
The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market may be the best new addition to the Tampa Bay region. The sprawling fresh market has grazing boards to-go, and one of the most exceptional sandwich selections in town. This curated space features a darn fine array of artisanal cheeses, and well sourced meats from across the country. Chef Rocco Taliani has created a savory wonderland in the area.
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Warren v. DeSantis ruling expected at any moment
Gov. Ron DeSantis' legal battle with Andrew Warren, Tampa's suspended top prosecutor, made national headlines.
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company
John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
