Tampa, FL

Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
SARASOTA, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market is Florida’s next great deli

The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market may be the best new addition to the Tampa Bay region. The sprawling fresh market has grazing boards to-go, and one of the most exceptional sandwich selections in town. This curated space features a darn fine array of artisanal cheeses, and well sourced meats from across the country. Chef Rocco Taliani has created a savory wonderland in the area.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Former Tesla exec launches local electric boat company

John Vo, the former global head of manufacturing at Tesla, believes Tampa Bay can become a unique version of Silicon Valley. He is particularly bullish on the St. Petersburg area, and for a good reason. Vo relocated from the Northern California technology hub and founded Blue Innovations Group (BIG) in late 2021. The environmental and tech-focused company now hopes to disrupt the boating industry from its Tampa Bay headquarters, similar to how Tesla transformed automotive manufacturing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
PLANT CITY, FL

