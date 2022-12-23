Read full article on original website
Experts Say Babylon Accurately Reflects The 1920s Hollywood Scene (& Why That's So Distressing)
"Babylon" hit theaters with a resounding thud over Christmas weekend. In its opening bow, the epic drama grossed just under $5 million at the domestic box office against a budget of roughly $80 million (via Deadline). That's not good news by any metric, and there are any number of factors that could have contributed to the poor showing. From once-in-a-lifetime snow storms to mixed reviews, the flick didn't hold up to expectations, which is a shame seeing how it's a high-budget original film from an auteur, Oscar-winning director.
If Glass Onion's Miles Bron Reminds You Of A Certain Billionaire, There's A Reason
"Knives Out" offered a unique take on the mystery genre filled with small details that also delivered a strong examination of social, political, and class conflicts, giving audiences something to chew on long after the 2019 Oscar-nominated venture. So when director Rian Johnson and company returned with another adventure for Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), it's no surprise that the first film's scathing satirical side came along with them, but this time aimed at a very different public figure.
Deborah L. Scott On Costuming Avatar: The Way Of Water's Performance Capture - Exclusive
As convincing as the Na'vi and Metkayina are as living, breathing characters in "Avatar: The Way of Water," they are ultimately the result of performance capture — a technologically advanced means of filmmaking in which the performances of several of the film's actors are captured digitally. But just because...
Babylon Star Li Jun Li Weighs In On Whether Or Not Hollywood Changed For The Better - Exclusive
Writer-director Damien Chazelle's new movie "Babylon" is set in 1920s Hollywood and chronicles a critical moment in the history of cinema: when film was transitioning out of the silent era and into a new age of motion pictures with sound. According to the New York Times, the main effort to introduce sound into movies happened over a four-year period, from 1926 to 1930, with musicals and gangster films providing the initial wave of releases that incorporated the then-revolutionary technology.
Bones And All's Taylor Russell Gushes Over The Deep Feelings Embedded In The Script
In the wide world of movie monsters, films revolving around wendigos — a myth deeply tied to cannibalism — are lacking. The Keri Russell-led film "Antlers" is the most recent movie of note to center directly around the Native American legends. Meanwhile, there's "Raw," a film too disturbing to finish, which also takes inspiration from the same tales of cannibals. That said, while there's a mythology filled to the brim with stories that are heretofore unseen on screen, much of this potential remains unfulfilled. Thankfully, Luis Guadagnino is the next director to take on the subject in his new film, "Bones and All."
The Reason CSI: Vegas' Mandeep Dhillon Won't Watch CSI Actually Makes Sense
The launch of "CSI" in 2000 wasn't just the beginning of a TV show, but the start of a new TV franchise. The success of the series led to three spinoffs, namely "CSI: Miami," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Cyber," with the latter series wrapping up the franchise when it ended in 2016.
What It's Like Working With Helen Mirren, According To Her 1923 Co-Stars – Exclusive
Helen Mirren is a stage and screen legend, starring in everything from Shakespeare and "The Queen" to "RED" and the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Now, she has taken on the role of Cara Dutton on "1923," in which she stars alongside Harrison Ford as one-half of the owners of the Yellowstone ranch in Montana.
Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Admits He Does Carry Some Of Rip's Intensity Within Himself
The Dutton ranch has been home to some challenging individuals over the years, but Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) certainly sits at the top as one of its most fierce attendees on the hit series, "Yellowstone." The family 'fixer,' whose hands are as dirty as his past, has been one of the most unnerving characters in the show, and he's willing to do anything for the family that took him in at a young age. Living up to the Yellowstone brand instead of earning it, Wheeler's antics in the show up to this point have been intense, which begs the question of just how the man behind the Yellowstone muscle handles tackling the role in the first place.
James Caan Turned Down A Hysterical Take On Superman
James Caan is arguably best known for portraying the hot-headed Sonny Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather," and it's a role that earned Caan the only Academy Award nomination of his storied career (per IMDb). Caan's role in "The Godfather" led to many more opportunities for the actor, including a once-potential run as DC Comics' most powerful character, Superman.
Fans Think They Have A Pretty Good Idea Where The 60th Anniversary Doctor Who Storyline Is Heading
One of the most fascinating things about "Doctor Who" is seeing which form the titular Time Lord will take when it's time to regenerate. This allows the show's creators to cast new actors in the role and keep the character fresh. As such, "Doctor Who" character reveals are still making history in 2022.
Why Jack Nicholson Turned Down The Lead In The Godfather
In the conversation of the greatest film ever made, there isn't just a chance of "The Godfather" being mentioned, it's a certainty. Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of the Mario Puzo best-selling book is a classic that defined the gangster movie genre. The cast became icons, and the story and script they worked from became a staple of cinema history. However, the etching ahead talent involved were Al Pacino and Marlon Brando as Michael and Don Vito Corleone. Two men that were reaching the beginning and end of a chapter in lives laced with power, blood, and betrayal that would never be topped. It's almost unthinkable to imagine anyone else in their respective roles, but as film history reveals, like so many other legendary entries, that was nearly the case.
My Hero Academia's Ricco Fajardo Credits Chuck E. Cheese With Launching His Voice Acting Career
When it comes to high-profile anime series, "My Hero Academia" is an absolute juggernaut. With six seasons and three films under its belt, as well as an upcoming live-action adaptation from Netflix, it's clear that the franchise isn't slowing down any time soon. Part of this success is due to...
Hugh Jackman Teases That Wolverine And Deadpool Will Get Along About As Well As You'd Expect
One of the year's biggest announcements was that everyone's favorite mercenary would be making his way over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only that, but joining Ryan Reynolds for his transition from the Fox Universe is none other than Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Fans have waited a long time to see real-life friends Reynolds and Jackman share the screen as their Marvel superhero counterparts, and it looks like Kevin Feige and the crew at Marvel Studios are ready to make that wish come true.
Ryan Coogler Reveals Why The Manner Of T'Challa's Death Was Necessary For Shuri's Arc
Though "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" doesn't quite explain how T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) passes away, the movie does show what a massive blow his death is to his country and family. The narrative shifts to a new focal point in Wakanda's chief scientist and T'Challa's little sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright). The young genius has a hard time accepting that she wasn't able to save her brother, and when Namor (Tenoch Huerta) kills Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) as well, Shuri uses her grief, fury, and technological prowess to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb and become the new Black Panther.
Who Plays Heddie Hawkins On The Blacklist?
With NBC's beloved espionage drama "The Blacklist" forging ahead with an unexpectedly lengthy primetime run, the show continues to provide fans with big-screen action in a small-screen package. That, of course, includes the star power of James Spader, who has fronted the series as the fedora-clad master criminal turned FBI ally Raymond "Red" Reddington since it debuted. Along the way, "The Blacklist" has surrounded its headliner with one of the more impressive lists of guest stars in the network realm. To date, actors from all walks of fame have lined up to trade quippy one-liners with Spader, including the likes of Alan Alda, Isabella Rosellini, Dianne Wiest, and Lance Reddick, among others (per Variety).
Graham McTavish Once Worked On House Of The Dragon And The Witcher On The Same Day
Graham McTavish is a familiar face in the world of high fantasy media. Probably most recognized for his role as Dwalin in "The Hobbit" trilogy, McTavish has a foot in the door with many popular projects and franchises. Two more recent additions to his resume include "The Witcher," a Netflix original based on the novels and games of the same name, and HBO's "House of the Dragon," a prequel series to "Game of Thrones."
Wednesday Fan Spots A Shocking Fester Detail That Calls Back To The 1960s Addams Family Series
Just as black never goes out of style, the same can be said for the misadventures of the spooky Addams Family. Tim Burton is just the most recent creative to tackle the patron saint of teenage outcasts, Wednesday Addams. Played with dark glee by genre queen Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday" throws the titular character into a world she has never been to before. In the updated version of the familiar story, Wednesday finds herself at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for the supernatural and strange. Though this may seem like the perfect place for her, Wednesday still grapples with coming-of-age conflicts, such as finding herself in the maelstrom of adolescence.
How I Met Your Father's Chris Lowell Says Chemistry Is The Most Important Aspect Of A Sitcom
Seeing as "How I Met Your Mother" dominated CBS' catalogue for nearly a decade, it shouldn't be too surprising that a spinoff was commissioned. Titled "How I Met Your Father," the series is set in the same universe as its predecessor, albeit with a different roster of characters. The focus is on Sophie (Kim Cattrall), a woman who recounts her various youthful love stories (young Sophie is played by Hilary Duff) to her son. Despite not being a direct sequel to "How I Met Your Mother," the Hulu sitcom shares much of the same DNA from the original series. There's still flashbacks, forwards, a lingering mystery of who the lead ends up with, and lots of romantic drama. Oh, and a lovable roster of flawed but hilarious characters.
The Studio Ghibli Easter Egg Fans Think They Found In Spirited Away
You'd be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn't at least have a passing knowledge of Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli who has worked in animation for over 40 years and has 11 feature-length animated films to his name. Considered a masterful storyteller and animator, Miyazaki is held in high regard by film critics and analysts alike, with the BBC dubbing him "the godfather of animation in Japan." With his reputation extending far beyond his home country, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even presented him with an Honorary Award in 2014. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim and financial success, but most critics and fans agree that the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" is possibly his greatest film.
Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.
