Newark, NJ

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Boston Bruins (26-4-2) take on the New Jersey Devils (22-9-2) at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bruins vs. Devils odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday in Boston, the 3rd consecutive victory for the B’s. Boston is 5-1 in its last 6 games overall.

The Devils doubled up the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Tuesday 4-2, bouncing back from a 4-1 whipping from the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Monday. New Jersey is just 1-5-1 in the last 7 games.

Bruins at Devils odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:23 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bruins -115 (bet $114 to win $100) | Devils -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Bruins -1.5 (+185) | Devils +1.5 (-260)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Bruins at Devils projected goalies

Linus Ullmark (18-1-1, 1.89 GAA, .937 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Vitek Vanecek (12-4-2, 2.45 GAA, .908 SV%, 2 SO)

Ullmark stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced last time out Monday against the Florida Panthers, bouncing back from a shootout loss against the visiting Los Angeles Kings in his prior outing. He enters 5-0-1 with a 1.63 GAA, .943 SV% and 1 shutout in his 6 starts in December.

Vanecek allowed 3 goals on just 13 shots in 2 periods at Carolina on Tuesday, and he was pulled in the loss. He has received just 2 goals of offensive support in his last 5 periods of work, so the losing lately hasn’t all been his fault.

Bruins at Devils picks and predictions

Prediction

Bruins 4, Devils 2

The BRUINS (-115) have been red-hot all season, and the team and Ullmark are showing no signs of slowing down.

Boston has won 13 of the last 16 games against winning teams, while going 18-6 in the last 24 against the Metropolitan Division. It is also 7-3 in the last 10 on the road.

The Devils (-105) were running neck-and-neck with the B’s at the top of the Eastern Conference standings for the better part of the 1st 6 weeks, but New Jersey has hit a rough part and the holiday break will do it some good.

The BRUINS -1.5 (+185) are worth a roll of the dice for a chance to nearly double up. Boston has covered the puck line in 6 of the last 11 games as a favorite, including 2 of the last 3 on the road.

UNDER 6.5 (-125) is the lean, but play it lightly.

The Under is 8-3-1 in the last 12 games against winning teams for the B’s, although the Over is 6-1-1 in the last 8 when playing on no rest. The Over is also 4-0 in the last 4 meetings with the Devils.

For Jersey, it’s all Under all the time, going 15-5-1 in the last 21 games overall, 4-1 in the last 5 at home, 7-0 in the last 7 against Atlantic Division foes and 4-0 in the last 4 inside the Eastern Conference.

