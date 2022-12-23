ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jd6uB_0jsXDVgN00

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-1) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (21-6-6) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Flyers vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Flyers were on the short end of a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Thursday, and now face the quick turnaround for the back-to-back in Raleigh before the holiday break.

The Flyers lost to the Hurricanes on Oct. 29, falling 4-3 in overtime in the 1st meetings as the Over cashed.

Carolina enters play with at least 1 point in 13 straight games, going 11-0-2. The team’s last loss in regulation was Nov. 23 at home to the Arizona Coyotes.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Flyers at Hurricanes odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:35 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Flyers +280 (bet $100 to win $280) | Hurricanes -340 (bet $340 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Flyers +1.5 (-120) | Hurricanes -1.5 (-140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Welcome to the party, Ohio! Choose either:

  • The Buckeye Boost – Deposit $100, Get $150 – Claim now!
  • OR The Ohio Special – up to $150 in free bets – Claim now!

$250 Deposit Match – Claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 in New Jersey and Colorado. Bet now! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Flyers at Hurricanes projected goalies

Samuel Ersson (9-8-1, 2.72 GAA, .910 SV% – Lehigh Valley of the AHL) vs. Pyotr Kochetkov (10-1-4, 1.94 GAA, .928 SV%, 3 SO)

Ersson is projected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Lehigh Valley of the AHL with backup Felix Sandstrom dealing with a non-COVID illness back in Philadelphia.

Kochetkov stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced at home against the New Jersey Devils last time out on Tuesday, before giving way to Antti Raanta in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

The rookie Kochetkov is having an amazing December, going 7-0-1 with a 1.63 GAA, .939 SV% and 2 shutouts in 7 starts and 8 appearances overall.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Flyers at Hurricanes picks and predictions

Prediction

Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2

The Hurricanes (-340) will cost you nearly 3 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s just too expensive for a standalone wager. While Carolina has been absolutely red-hot, and is unbeaten at home in December, AVOID, and look to the puck line instead.

The play here is the FLYERS +1.5 (-120). While Philadelphia has struggled to grab 2 points in a single game lately, it is 5-1 in the last 6 games on the puck line as an underdog.

Carolina -1.5 (-140) is too risky, as 4 of the last 5 victories have been 1-goal games.

UNDER 6.5 (-130) is the play in this night before the holiday break.

The Under is 6-2 in the last 8 for Philadelphia against teams with a winning overall record, while going 5-2 in the last 7 against Eastern Conference opponents.

For Carolina, it’s all about the Under lately, going 5-2 in the last 7 games overall, 6-1 in the last 7 at home and 8-1 in the last 9 against Eastern Conference foes.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When USC plays Nebraska in the Big Ten, the Huskers will likely carry a lot of hype with them

No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor announces transfer to the Big 12

Former Tigers tight end Kole Taylor announced his next stop on Sunday. He’ll be heading to the new-look Big 12 to join the West Virginia Mountaineers. The junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, heads to Morgantown after appearing in 32 games in three years with seven starts. He was a role player and made a minor contribution in the passing game, totaling 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 catches during his team in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt low key announces retirement

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt subtly declared his intention to retire after the 2022 NFL season. On Tuesday, the current Arizona Cardinals defensive end posted a tweet with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their son, Koa, along with Watt’s parents, after the game Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy