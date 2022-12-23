The Washington County Beef Weigh-in on December 17th had 99 Washington County 4-H’ers and FFA members enroll and weigh in 165 market beef animals for the 2022-2023 year. According to Amy Green, 4-H/Youth Coordinator, others may continue to enroll through surrounding county weigh-ins held later this month and next. If a family with market calves was not able to attend on December 17, they should get in contact with the Extension Office immediately. 4-H’ers and FFA members had the option of nominating market beef for the State Fair as well. Those animals nominated were weighed, tagged, and retinal scanned for identification purposes. Thirty-three calves have been nominated for the Iowa State Fair. 4-H beef superintendent & volunteers, 4-H & Youth Committee members, County Council members, Extension Staff and 4-H families assisted with the annual weigh-in. 4-H families now are required to enter the market beef weigh-in data to 4hOnline before January 31. Contact the Washington County Extension Office with any questions.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO