WMU Picks Up 30 Academic All-Conference Selections
It was a great fall sports season for the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves both on the field and in the classroom. 30 WMU athletes received academic all-conference honors from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference in 2022. Winfield-Mount Union varsity volleyball and boys’ cross country led the way with eight selections each....
Ravens Recognized on Fall SEISC Academic List
Student athletes at Hillcrest Academy worked hard on the playing field and in the classroom during the recent fall semester and several were recognized by the Southeast Iowa Superconference with academic All-Conference honors. Those named Academic All-SEISC include: Lydia Beachy, Erin Bontrager, Hailey Chalupa, Emily Curtiss, Zoey Curtiss, Niva Helmuth, Tara Poole, Delaney Shaw, Kylee Statler, Anna Torok, Claire Withrow and Malia Yoder. To be considered, the athlete must have earned a 3.5 GPA or above during the recently completed fall semester.
Kathryn Bernice Yoder
Celebration of life service for 102-year-old Kathryn Bernice Yoder will be at 11a.m. Friday, December 30th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be Friday, December 30th at 10a.m. at the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 4-7p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet in Iowa City.
WMU Switching To Infinite Campus For 2023-24
At their board meeting December 14, Winfield Mount-Union approved the decision to begin using Infinite Campus as the school district’s student information system. Superintendent Jeff Maeder commented that Infinite Campus will be more efficient than PowerSchool, WMU’s current software. “We believe it will be a good system for us. We can have our nutrition and our pay system, and our school messaging system all under one umbrella.” Infinite Campus also provides students, staff, and parents with real-time access to grades, attendance, and other important announcements.
2022 Unemployment Numbers Released
In November, the Iowa Workforce Development released the unemployment numbers for all Iowa Counties. Washington, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, and Louisa Counties all saw a decrease in their rate of unemployment over the last year. Washington County’s unemployment rate for the past year was 2.4 percent, compared to 2.6...
Kalona Christmas Quilts Exhibit Open Through February
The quilt gallery at the Kalona Historical Village Welcome Center has some new additions for the holiday season. According to Managing Director, Nancy Roth, “We received about 13 red and green quilts that date about 1840 to 1880, and they are just wonderful”. The Christmas Quilt Gallery will...
Keota Exchange Student Exemplifies Community Values
Edi Serban is a Romanian exchange student who has been living in Keota for the last four months. In that short amount of time, he has proven to be a positive addition to the southeast Iowa community. Voted the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program Student of the Month for November,...
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a meeting on January 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at the USDA office located at 1621 East Washington Street. The tentative agenda items for the meeting include the election of officers; review of organizational policies; bills for payment; cost-share payments; and cover crop applications, modifications, and payments. The meeting is open to the public.
4-H Market Beef Weigh-In Update
The Washington County Beef Weigh-in on December 17th had 99 Washington County 4-H’ers and FFA members enroll and weigh in 165 market beef animals for the 2022-2023 year. According to Amy Green, 4-H/Youth Coordinator, others may continue to enroll through surrounding county weigh-ins held later this month and next. If a family with market calves was not able to attend on December 17, they should get in contact with the Extension Office immediately. 4-H’ers and FFA members had the option of nominating market beef for the State Fair as well. Those animals nominated were weighed, tagged, and retinal scanned for identification purposes. Thirty-three calves have been nominated for the Iowa State Fair. 4-H beef superintendent & volunteers, 4-H & Youth Committee members, County Council members, Extension Staff and 4-H families assisted with the annual weigh-in. 4-H families now are required to enter the market beef weigh-in data to 4hOnline before January 31. Contact the Washington County Extension Office with any questions.
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
New County Extension Director For Louisa County
Earlier this month, Whitney Howell accepted the position of County Director with the Iowa State University Extension for Louisa County. Howell has previous leadership experience from seven years as 4-H County Youth Coordinator for Louisa County, and three years as the Director with Early Childhood Iowa for the Muscatine area. Additional roles as a board member for Louisa County Public Health and President of the Roundy Elementary PTO has the Extension Office pleased with the hire.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
Washington City Council Heard the Historic Preservation Annual Report
At the Washington City Council Meeting Tuesday, the Historic Preservation Commission gave their annual report. The Commission met four times over the past year. The main project that was completed was The Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter renovation. Bethany Glinsmann, Commission member states, “Looking ahead, we started talking about finding additional funding to kind of finish up the Woodlawn Cemetery Project.” The Commission hopes to further work on the shelter by completing the doors and windows and by adding informational signage. They are researching grants that may be available to assist with this endeavor.
New Location for Local Businesses After Fire
There is an update from the displaced businesses that were affected by the Greiner Building fire that occurred on November 12th. The Washington Economic Development Group was one of the businesses impacted. Mary Audia, WEDG Executive Director, states, “Federation Bank just vacated their space on the first floor and there’s ten offices there. So we’re able to house all of our displaced people from Greiner Building in that space now, and we can all stay together.” Audia also stated that their relocation takes an empty building off the square. There is no word yet on what is going to happen to Greiner Building. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors Heard A Funding Request From WEDG
The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a report from the Washington Economic Development Group (WEDG) about the progress they have made over the last year. WEDG is beginning its three-year pledge campaign. Mary Audia, Executive Director of WEDG, proposed a funding request for the Board; She states, “What we’re hoping for, like I said, that’s about 3 million dollars that were injected into our community. So if let’s say, you were to do a thirty thousand dollar investment, I don’t know, it sounds like a pretty good return on investment to me.” The previous return on investment for the county over the last year was around 3 million dollars. WEDG has over fifty investors, with a focus on providing leadership and direction to enhance economic development efforts for the benefit of the greater Washington area.
Board of Supervisors Witnessed Oath of Office for County Attorney, Treasurer, Recorder
During the Washington Board of Supervisors meeting last week, five people were sworn into their respective positions. Washington County Judge Kitchen swore in the elected officials. Among them were two Board of Supervisors, Marcus Fedler and Richard Young. As well as Jeff Garrett, County Treasurer, and Teresa Mangold, County Recorder. The County Attorney, John Gish, was also sworn in.
