Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.

Deputies say Lancaster and James Blake, 66, of Kasilof, Alaska, started arguing at a funeral for Lancaster’s father. The argument apparently continued after the funeral and Black pulled a gun.

Lancaster was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Blake and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was held on $175,000 bond.

Exactly what the men were arguing over or how the two are connected was not immediately reported.