Metra UP-NW Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Irving Park, ‘Extensive Delays' Expected
Delays are expected and service on some lines is halted after a Metra train traveling from the northwest suburbs to Chicago struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning, a tweet from Metra says. According to 9:05 a.m. tweet from Metra, inbound and outbound service is halted near Irving Park after Union Pacific...
‘Angry as Hell:' Luggage Piles Up at Midway Amid Flight Cancellations, Frustrating Travelers
Post-holiday travel at Chicago’s Midway International Airport was a nightmare for some Monday, with hundreds of flight cancellations and luggage strewn around the airport as airlines coped with the lingering effects of the weekend’s winter storm. More than half of Southwest Airlines’ flights at the airport were canceled...
Chicago Travelers Remain Stranded as Southwest to ‘Operate Reduced Schedule' For ‘Several Days'
Holiday travelers hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight home Tuesday may not have much luck at O'Hare or Midway International Airport, as the airline continues to cancel hundreds of flights, with many passengers saying they received conflicting notifications or no notifications whatsoever. “We spent three hours waiting,” said Natalie...
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
Kenwood Tenants Report ‘Unlivable' Conditions after Pipes Burst Inside
Several tenants in a Kenwood apartment building have been living in difficult conditions during the coldest weather of the season, according to eight residents who spoke with NBC 5 on Monday. The problems range from no heat or sporadic running water, to flooding in at least two units because of...
Southwest Airlines Releases Statement as Flight Cancellations Pile Up
Update: Southwest Airlines says it will "operate a reduced schedule," flying only one third of its scheduled flights over the "next several days." Our original story continues below. Southwest Airlines blamed the "lingering effects" of a winter storm and scheduling problems for the reason hundreds of customers' flights were canceled...
Flight Cancellations Spark Massive Lines at Chicago Airports Day After Christmas
More than 100 flights were canceled at Chicago's Midway Airport alone the day after the Christmas holiday, sparking massive lines as travelers rushed to rebook their journeys home. Dozens of other cancellations were also reported at O'Hare International Airport Monday, making for more than 160 flights canceled across Chicago during...
Thief Targets Slot Machine Players at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines
Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents
The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
2 Killed, 11 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Two people were killed and 10 wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not known.
Southwest Airlines Faces Scrutiny From Passengers, Federal Government Amid Flight Cancellations
Southwest Airlines saw a nationwide rash of flight delays and cancellations on Monday, drawing withering criticism from passengers and scrutiny from the federal government. Hundreds of canceled flights were reported in Chicago alone, with passengers saying they didn’t receive adequate warning about the issues the airline was facing. Those...
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Application Deadline for Chicago's $500 Cash Assistance Program Looms
It's the final call for Chicago residents looking to take part in the city's new cash assistance program as the deadline to apply is closing in. The city is offering one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that's "aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."
Man threw dog to its death from train platform, Chicago police say
A 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after he allegedly threw a dog to its death from an elevated CTA platform early Thursday.
Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
4 Ways to Ring in the New Year in Chicago
Before the ball drops in Times Square, Chicago's getting the ball rolling for 2023. Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism website, put the spotlight on an array of celebrations that are in the works to unfold on New Year's Eve, from parties at historic hotels to meals at restaurants from the city's buzzing culinary scene.
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Snow Monday Could Make for ‘Unusually Hazardous' Travel Conditions: NWS
More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions. Monday's snow is expected...
Water Service Restored in Bellwood as Boil Order Remains in Effect Until Dec. 27
Water service has been restored in suburban Bellwood after freezing temperatures are believed to have caused water main breaks, though a boil order remains in effect. The boil order, initially enacted by village officials Saturday morning, will remain in effect until Dec. 27. While service has been restored, samples of...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Where Masks Are Now Recommended, Counties at ‘High'
Where are masks now recommended in the Chicago area and in Illinois?. The number of counties at a "high" COVID alert level in the state rose in the last week. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where Masks Are Recommended in the...
