NBC Chicago

Kenwood Tenants Report ‘Unlivable' Conditions after Pipes Burst Inside

Several tenants in a Kenwood apartment building have been living in difficult conditions during the coldest weather of the season, according to eight residents who spoke with NBC 5 on Monday. The problems range from no heat or sporadic running water, to flooding in at least two units because of...
NBC Chicago

Southwest Airlines Releases Statement as Flight Cancellations Pile Up

Update: Southwest Airlines says it will "operate a reduced schedule," flying only one third of its scheduled flights over the "next several days." Our original story continues below. Southwest Airlines blamed the "lingering effects" of a winter storm and scheduling problems for the reason hundreds of customers' flights were canceled...
NBC Chicago

Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents

The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 11 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend

Two people were killed and 10 wounded in shootings over Christmas weekend across Chicago. A man was found fatally shot Sunday night inside a home in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. Officers performing a well-being check about 8:10 p.m. at the home in the 7200 block of South Francisco Avenue found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His age was not known.
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
NBC Chicago

Application Deadline for Chicago's $500 Cash Assistance Program Looms

It's the final call for Chicago residents looking to take part in the city's new cash assistance program as the deadline to apply is closing in. The city is offering one-time payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, a program that's "aimed at providing cash assistance to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus."
NBC Chicago

Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night. The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.
NBC Chicago

4 Ways to Ring in the New Year in Chicago

Before the ball drops in Times Square, Chicago's getting the ball rolling for 2023. Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism website, put the spotlight on an array of celebrations that are in the works to unfold on New Year's Eve, from parties at historic hotels to meals at restaurants from the city's buzzing culinary scene.
