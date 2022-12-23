Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Yahoo Sports
Norfolk DA: Seven men indicted in killing of Quincy man
QUINCY ‒ Seven men, including the son of a convicted murderer, have been indicted on murder charge in the Aug. 18 shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy, at a Crown Colony apartment complex, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. The grand jury handed up the indictments...
whdh.com
Woman facing charges after giving birth, leaving newborn baby in Manchester, NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responded to a reported of a woman who...
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Sharon
SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Sharon on Monday night, police said. Emergency crews launched an investigation after receiving word of the crash at the intersection of North Main Street and Mayberry Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to a post on the Sharon Police Department’s Facebook page.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman charged with reckless conduct after police say she abandoned newborn inside a tent in the woods
MANCHESTER, NH –A baby born in the woods early Monday morning and allegedly abandoned by its mother in a tent is fighting for its life at a local hospital Monday. Following an intensive search for the newborn, the mother was arrested by Manchester police, charged with reckless conduct. According...
whdh.com
Investigators: extension cord caused the Malden fire that injured 2 firefighters, displaced 9 people
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators say an extension cord was the cause of a fire on John Street in Malden Monday night that left two firefighters injured and nine people without a home. The state fire marshal says there was an indoor extension cord running through a window along the...
whdh.com
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in Sharon
SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sharon on Monday. Emergency crews could be seen conducting an investigation on North Main Street and Mayberry Drive. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
whdh.com
Firefighters knock down flames at a home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters tackled a fire on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. The outside of the first floor of the home was badly charred. Officials say the flames are out and the American Red Cross is assisting one...
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen investigating an apparent shots fired incident in Chelsea on Monday. A bullet hole could be seen piercing the window of a home on Washington Avenue. A resident of the home said he was still shaken up from the shooting this afternoon...
whdh.com
2 firefighters hurt, 9 people displaced after blaze breaks out in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two firefighters were injured and nine people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in a multi-family home in Malden late Monday night. The firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to have originated in the second floor of the building on John Street.
Authorities identify 28-year-old New Hampshire man who died hiking over Christmas weekend
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
NECN
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
Several people rescued from burning home in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were rescued from a burning home on Mora Street in Dorchester Tuesday morning. The Boston Fire Department says the fire ripped through all the floors of the triple decker. Two people are being evaluated by paramedics. Their condition is unknown at this time. Firefighters...
whdh.com
WATCH: Chain-reaction crash in East Boston caught on camera
BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.
whdh.com
Lincoln police warn homeowners of multiple break-ins
LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents after two homes in Lincoln were broken into. The break-ins both happened over the last week, according to police. A window at one of the homes was completely shattered. Police are asking residents to make sure their homes are secure before leaving...
whdh.com
Fire crews battling blaze in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire that broke out in Malden late Monday night. The fire was reported on John Street. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; Stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
WCAX
Authorities: Man who died hiking in New Hampshire was from Salem
FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the body of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li of Salem, New Hampshire, was recovered Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia.
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
