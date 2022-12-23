ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial fund has over 300 donors from 31 states and Canada

By Hunter Turpin - Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend Mayor Jenkins and family spreads holiday cheer

WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday. According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories

West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

EWH University hosts new business radio show on News Talk 1130 WISN

WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter. The weekly programs will...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Commission approves Beacon Hill rezoning request

DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns. Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s...
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Food is a Human Right

Hunger persists in Wisconsin. Throughout the pandemic, a good deal of federal financial assistance streamed to states and communities to address the pandemic’s impact on unemployment, supply chain interruptions and inflation. Free food provided by charities won’t solve lasting hunger. Hunger Task Force has distributed tens of millions of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail

MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Treatment facility overflow reported on Sunday in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha. A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground. Contractors were...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee-area home sales dropped 30.3% last month

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee area were down 30.3% in November compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. In Ozaukee County, the figure was just short of the greater Milwaukee area, with a decrease of 29.8%. GMAR...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Check out The Barton House in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – The Barton House, 1800 Barton Avenue, is turning heads as owner Eric Schairer works to provide the best dining experience in West Bend and Washington County, WI. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Other days of the week are also becoming fan favorites at The Barton...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy