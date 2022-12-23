Waukesha Christmas Parade memorial fund has over 300 donors from 31 states and Canada

Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Mayor Jenkins and family spreads holiday cheer
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins and his family got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend and dropped off homemade treats for members of the West Bend Police Department and West Bend Fire Department on Saturday. According to Jenkins, this has been a family tradition that...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
HISTORY VIDEO | Memories of working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – In an effort to preserve the history of West Bend and Washington County, WI, we dive into the archives and an interview with Arlene Fechter as she remembers working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel. Arlene and two other women operated the Mermac Hotel...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Photo of Dick’s Pizza brings back memories
West Bend, WI – Walk into Dooley’s restaurant, 315 N. Main Street in downtown West Bend, WI and you will see a couple of black-and-white photos to your left. Those photos from 1960 date to when Dick’s Pizza made its home at the location. One of the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
EWH University hosts new business radio show on News Talk 1130 WISN
WAUKESHA — EWH University, a division of EWH Small Business Accounting, is hosting a new radio show Sundays at 11 a.m. on News Talk 1130 WISN. Dave Michaels with WISN will host the show along with the founder and CEO of EWH University, Joseph Hastreiter. The weekly programs will...
CBS 58
Kindness begets kindness: Sheboygan 'Pay it Forward' group extends help to local children for third year
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Yukare Nakayama meets a Sheboygan couple with a kind heart and an ability to organize. Kathleen and Scott Labonte's young group Sheboygan Pay It Forward is now in its third year delivering gifts and kindness to area children in need.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Commission approves Beacon Hill rezoning request
DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission approved rezoning for the Beacon Hill subdivision near downtown Delafield after developers reduced the project’s density in response to residents’ concerns. Developers Miller Marriott Construction are proposing 28 homes between St. John’s Road and Wisconsin Avenue, property previously owned by St. John’s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Food is a Human Right
Hunger persists in Wisconsin. Throughout the pandemic, a good deal of federal financial assistance streamed to states and communities to address the pandemic’s impact on unemployment, supply chain interruptions and inflation. Free food provided by charities won’t solve lasting hunger. Hunger Task Force has distributed tens of millions of...
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last-minute Christmas shoppers 'do what they gotta do' at Meijer
OAK CREEK, Wis. - No matter how hard you try to get everything you need ahead of Christmas, it always seems there's at least an item or two you need to pick up the day before – if not your whole shopping list. The push to get those last-minute...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Treatment facility overflow reported on Sunday in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A treatment facility overflow began Sunday at 1:30 a.m. at the Waukesha Clean Water Plant, 600 Sentry Dr. in the city of Waukesha. A carrier pipe after secondary treatment developed a leak and a portion of water bypassed tertiary treatment and overflowed across the ground. Contractors were...
CBS 58
Protest held in Deer District against approved 11% price hike by We Energies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday Dec. 22, dozens of people braved the cold and snow to protest the recently approved WE Energies rate increase. Protestors said the approved plan would put some members of the black and brown community at a financial disadvantage. "By these houses being inefficiently weatherized, that...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee-area home sales dropped 30.3% last month
OZAUKEE COUNTY — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee area were down 30.3% in November compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. In Ozaukee County, the figure was just short of the greater Milwaukee area, with a decrease of 29.8%. GMAR...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Check out The Barton House in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – The Barton House, 1800 Barton Avenue, is turning heads as owner Eric Schairer works to provide the best dining experience in West Bend and Washington County, WI. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Other days of the week are also becoming fan favorites at The Barton...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note: Remembering Bauer’s Bakery in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bakeries across Washington County that have created wonderful aromas of fresh baked breads, rolls, poppyseed horns, and elephant ears. Rosemary Van Beek died at the age of 87 on November 20, 2007. Her obituary read she worked at JC Penny and Bauer’s Bakery. “Bauer’s...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
BREAKING NEWS: We Energies to ask customers to turn down their thermostats immediately
RACINE, WI — We Energies is asking its customers to immediately lower their thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees. The utility hopes to stave off a significant natural gas outage at a time when the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook. An interstate supplier “experienced a...
