5 things that stood out in the Vikings’ win over the Giants
That Brian Asamoah punch was lights out and Kirk Cousins is the king of comebacks.
Cowboys WATCH: T.Y. Hilton Christmas Catch Leads to TD vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton had a Christmas catch to remember on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
4 Eagles most to blame for Week 16 loss vs. Cowboys
After running the show over the past five weeks against a murder’s row, including the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears – okay, maybe it wasn’t that tough of a schedule – the Philadelphia Eagles dropped a nail-biter to the Dallas Cowboys on the road, recording only their second loss of the season while keeping their division rivals alive for the NFC East pennant.
Chargers at Colts Week 16 Game Prediction
The Chargers have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Monday night. Riding a hot streak of winning three of the last four games, the Chargers will take aim to solidify their postseason ticket in Indianapolis during a primetime slate with a win over the Colts. The Colts will...
Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed
Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OBJ Obsession: Cowboys 'Final' Decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has revealed what he plans to do when it comes to bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Jalen Hurts injury update will hype up Eagles fans
Jalen Hurts could suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 when they take on the New Orleans Saints, but that is a big IF. According to the latest update on Hurts’ injury, the 24-year-old quarterback is going to try to play against the Saints despite concerns over his shoulder injury–an SC joint sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Hurts is considered day-to-day with his current condition, but his competitiveness and desire to play could push Philadelphia to give him the green light.
New York Giants' Week 17 Playoff Scenarios
It's "win and in" for the Giants this weekend against the Colts. But what happens if they don't win this week?
NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philly’s defense hit with brutal injury update, but there’s one silver lining
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox will be out indefinitely after suffering a significant toe injury, according to multiple sources. The 26-year-old cornerback underwent an MRI to confirm the diagnosis on Monday morning. Avonte Maddox logged 24 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, one sack and one interception on the season in...
NFL Team Announcing Starting Quarterback Decision Wednesday
The Washington Commanders will be announcing their starting quarterback decision by Wednesday. Washington benched starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over the holidays. They played backup Carson Wentz over Heinicke in the loss to the 49ers. Who will Washington play moving forward?. Head coach Ron Rivera will announce his decision on Wednesday.
Vikings studs and duds from Week 16 win vs. Giants
The story has been a familiar one for the Minnesota Vikings this season. No matter who the opponent is, the Vikings play a close game that won’t be decided until the final moments of the 4th quarter or overtime. That was the case once again in their 27-24 victory...
NFC Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Win, Everyone Else Falls
Recapping the NFC East action in Week 16.
George Kittle reaches Terrell Owens territory with feat SF had not seen in 20 years
The San Francisco 49ers continue to have success with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback. Purdy has been getting plenty of help from the Niners’ loaded receiving room, which also includes tight end George Kittle, who’s been fantastic, especially of late. Kittle, in fact, just pulled off something the 49ers had not seen in two decades during their 37-20 demolition job of a win over the Washington Commanders Saturday night at home.
