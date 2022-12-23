ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

4 Eagles most to blame for Week 16 loss vs. Cowboys

After running the show over the past five weeks against a murder’s row, including the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears – okay, maybe it wasn’t that tough of a schedule – the Philadelphia Eagles dropped a nail-biter to the Dallas Cowboys on the road, recording only their second loss of the season while keeping their division rivals alive for the NFC East pennant.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ChargerReport

Chargers at Colts Week 16 Game Prediction

The Chargers have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Monday night. Riding a hot streak of winning three of the last four games, the Chargers will take aim to solidify their postseason ticket in Indianapolis during a primetime slate with a win over the Colts. The Colts will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts injury update will hype up Eagles fans

Jalen Hurts could suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 when they take on the New Orleans Saints, but that is a big IF. According to the latest update on Hurts’ injury, the 24-year-old quarterback is going to try to play against the Saints despite concerns over his shoulder injury–an SC joint sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Hurts is considered day-to-day with his current condition, but his competitiveness and desire to play could push Philadelphia to give him the green light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL on Sunday announced a change to the schedule for Week 17. The Week 17 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” A game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers was originally scheduled for the Sunday night game. That contest has... The post NFL announces Week 17 flex game to ‘Sunday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Team Announcing Starting Quarterback Decision Wednesday

The Washington Commanders will be announcing their starting quarterback decision by Wednesday. Washington benched starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over the holidays. They played backup Carson Wentz over Heinicke in the loss to the 49ers. Who will Washington play moving forward?. Head coach Ron Rivera will announce his decision on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

George Kittle reaches Terrell Owens territory with feat SF had not seen in 20 years

The San Francisco 49ers continue to have success with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback. Purdy has been getting plenty of help from the Niners’ loaded receiving room, which also includes tight end George Kittle, who’s been fantastic, especially of late. Kittle, in fact, just pulled off something the 49ers had not seen in two decades during their 37-20 demolition job of a win over the Washington Commanders Saturday night at home.
WASHINGTON, CA
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy