Accumulating snow in Central and NE Iowa tonight, warmer weather ahead
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the northeast half of the state tonight through 6 AM Monday. Two to three inches of snow will be possible in the advisory area. Snow will remain generally light through most of the overnight, but a couple of batches could push in from the northwest, leading to […]
Temperatures Rising Across Iowa
(Undated) — Iowa is going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day. By the end of the week, daytime highs will be back in the 30s, even 40s in some areas. The bitter cold temperatures this past week were 20 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service. The long-range forecast for the next two weeks shows us more likely to remain warmer than normal as we start 2023.
KCCI.com
Light snow, then temperatures finally climb
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. One batch of snow has already been moving through Iowa here on Christmas evening. A second batch is up in the Dakotas closer to the low pressure center coming our way. That second round of snow will pass through the state overnight into early Monday morning. The northeast half of Iowa could see 2-3" of snow, with around 1" in the Des Moines metro.
iheart.com
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
Midwest Sportscaster is Going Viral For Hilarious Arctic Winter Storm Coverage [WATCH]
Doing a morning show on the radio or television is brutal. Take it from me, it takes a toll on your mentally and physically. It's not as glamorous as it may appear when listening or viewing. I can honestly say, it's difficult and I've been doing it for 15 years.
Should I warm up my car every few hours in cold weather?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday’s strong frontal passage brought us from bitterly cold to “why do I live here” type cold as the anticipated Arctic blast was able to settle in. There will be little relief Friday night as winds remain in the 30-40 mph range. Wind chill values as of this writing are sitting in […]
wglc.net
Illinois American Water reminds homeowners of frozen pipe prevention tips ahead of winter storm
STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
algonaradio.com
Extra Deer Season Coming in January
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
Strong Winds, Extreme Cold & Snow To Impact The Quad Cities
Remember last week when I was telling you about how the first major cold blast of the winter season was coming right before Christmas? Great news! It's probably going to be worse than we thought. As we all know, the weather is very unpredictable, especially in the Quad Cities. We are starting to get a clearer picture of what the end of this week will bring us. All I can say is get ready to hunker down and cancel your travel plans.
KCCI.com
Here's the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snowfall Sunday night and Monday morning created some tricky travel. Here are some of the latest totals.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH THE GRINCH
On today’s program, we’re talking with The Grinch about his dislike for the holiday season, and his hopes for the new year.
How To Keep Safe When Snowplows Are Out
In case you haven't heard... snow is in the forecast. The Quad Cities is under a winter warning now. We've known about this storm for a while now, and it looks like this is going to be the start of snow for this season. The Plows will be out in...
Quad Cities Weather Expert Answers Dumb Winter Storm Questions
We have a new weather and news partner and we are glad to call them our BFFs. KWQC-TV6 had partnered with us to keep you informed about everything Quad Cities. With the major winter storm heading our way, we figured it was a good time to get one of the Quad Cities' best and best-looking meteorologists into the studio to give us some solid insight on this storm.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
3 Important Things Every Illinois Homeowner Needs to Do Now To Prevent Frozen Pipes
With 25 to 35 below-zero windchills expected in Illinois over the next few days, make sure you do these 3 things TODAY to avoid waking up to a frozen pipes surprise on Christmas morning. Ways to Prevent Frozen Pipes. Frozen pipes are no joke - they can cause serious damage...
