Comets Win Two Monday
The Greenville Comets had a very good opening day in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Monday. The Greenville High School squad won an early morning game, defeating Shelbyville in overtime 63-60, then downed Okaw Valley, 49-35, in an evening contest. Shelbyville is the second seeded team in the tournament, while the Comets are seeded ninth out of 10 teams.
Vandalia Holiday Tournament Recognizing Past All Tourney Teams
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandalia High School athletic department is recognizing all past members of the All Tournament Teams. Each night of the tournament, a different decade will be recognized at halftime of the 6:30 PM game. On Monday,...
Kenneth C. Crouch
Kenneth C. Crouch, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. He was born on Thursday, July 8, 1948, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Charles and Pearl (nee Stocker) Crouch. He was a member of the New...
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
Helen Marie Fonke
Helen Marie Fonke (nee Lampe), age 96, of Breese, Illinois, born on November 16, 1926 in Carlyle, IL, died on December 21, 2022. Helen was married to the love of her life, Clarence Fonke on May 26, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on February 1, 1986.
Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues
The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse
Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn. At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.
Curtis R. Rueter
Curtis R. Rueter, age 64 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mr. Rueter was born in Breese, Illinois on February 6, 1958, a son of Wilbert and Joan (nee Nolte) Rueter. He retired from farming, but still enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors in the fields. Curt was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where he served as trustee, Bible school teacher, and usher. He loved spending time with his family, and he was adored by his nieces and nephews. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling.
Elisha Ann Behrman
Elisha Ann Behrman, née Huelsmann, age 45, of Bartelso, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home. She was born March 9, 1977 in Breese, a daughter of Dennis and Phyllis, nee Wuebbles, Huelsmann of Breese. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Corey...
Bond County Has A New Assistant State’s Attorney
Bond County has a new assistant state’s attorney, according to State’s Attorney Dora Mann. Click below to hear Sara Bozarth, from Troy, being administered the oath of office last Tuesday morning by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer:. Sara is a graduate of Triad High School and SIU-Edwardsville. She told...
Greenville House Fire On Christmas Day
Greenville firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Rt. 140 on Christmas Day. The call came in around 9:30 AM. Fire officials told WGEL a minivan was parked under a carport. The van caught fire, which in turn caught the carport on fire and then part of the home. The fire was contained to the carport and one are of the house. It was not a total loss, but the home did sustain significant damage. The minivan was a total loss.
MG Unit 1 Board Approves Building Plan
For several years, the Mulberry Grove Board of Education has discussed replacing its two modular units or finding a way to no longer use them for students. At Monday night’s Unit 1 board meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman presented a proposal to construct classrooms in the school building and move the library. This would allow all students to be in the main building throughout the school day.
