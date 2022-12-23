Nets vs. Bucks game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (20-12) host the Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) on Friday in a battle of the number four and number one teams in the Eastern Conference, respectively. This will be the second time that these teams have played each other this season.

In the first matchup, a 110-99 Bucks win, Milwaukee used a 44-29 run to finish the game after then Nets head coach Steve Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game of 43 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists for the Bucks while Kevin Durant had 33 points and six rebounds for the Nets.

Brooklyn comes into this game on a seven-game winning streak and have won 11 of their past 12 games while Milwaukee has won seven of its last 10 games.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Channel: YES Channel

Nets vs. Bucks notable injuries

Nets: QUESTIONABLE: Yuta Watanabe (hamstring).

Bucks: DOUBTFUL: Khris Middleton (knee). PROBABLE: Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard: Ben Simmons

Guard: Kyrie Irving

Forward: Kevin Durant

Forward: Royce O’Neale

Center: Nic Claxton

Milwaukee Bucks