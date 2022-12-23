Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues
The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 Board Approves Building Plan
For several years, the Mulberry Grove Board of Education has discussed replacing its two modular units or finding a way to no longer use them for students. At Monday night’s Unit 1 board meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman presented a proposal to construct classrooms in the school building and move the library. This would allow all students to be in the main building throughout the school day.
wgel.com
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
A very merry Christmas for four Illinois Lottery players
It’s going to be a very memorable and merry Christmas for four Illinois Lottery players. That’s because they’re each holding a winning ticket worth between $1 million and $50,000. The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto. The lucky player purchased the ticket at a...
wgel.com
Helen Marie Fonke
Helen Marie Fonke (nee Lampe), age 96, of Breese, Illinois, born on November 16, 1926 in Carlyle, IL, died on December 21, 2022. Helen was married to the love of her life, Clarence Fonke on May 26, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on February 1, 1986.
No Place to Raise Children
Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
wgel.com
Kenneth C. Crouch
Kenneth C. Crouch, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. He was born on Thursday, July 8, 1948, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Charles and Pearl (nee Stocker) Crouch. He was a member of the New...
wgel.com
Elisha Ann Behrman
Elisha Ann Behrman, née Huelsmann, age 45, of Bartelso, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home. She was born March 9, 1977 in Breese, a daughter of Dennis and Phyllis, nee Wuebbles, Huelsmann of Breese. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Corey...
advantagenews.com
East Alton hoping to recoup lost funds through grant, layover agreement with housing authority
The village of East Alton is turning towards an Energy Transition Community Grant in an effort to recoup funds lost due to disabled power plants. Mayor Darrin Carlton explains. Your browser does not support the audio element. Trustees passed the resolution to support Alton’s bid for the grant at last...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
advantagenews.com
$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton
The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
wgel.com
Curtis R. Rueter
Curtis R. Rueter, age 64 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mr. Rueter was born in Breese, Illinois on February 6, 1958, a son of Wilbert and Joan (nee Nolte) Rueter. He retired from farming, but still enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors in the fields. Curt was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where he served as trustee, Bible school teacher, and usher. He loved spending time with his family, and he was adored by his nieces and nephews. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling.
KSDK
Cheers to the next chapter: Photojournalist Kenny Koger retires, reflects on 27 years with KSDK
ST. LOUIS — After 27 years of hard work with KSDK, photojournalist Kenny Koger is celebrating his retirement. Dana DiPiazza sat down with the long-time journalist to reflect on Kenny’s long, successful career in media. Amid a time of gathering with loved ones, Kenny says he is grateful...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
wgel.com
Vandalia Holiday Tournament Recognizing Past All Tourney Teams
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandalia High School athletic department is recognizing all past members of the All Tournament Teams. Each night of the tournament, a different decade will be recognized at halftime of the 6:30 PM game. On Monday,...
Cancer patient on way to recovery thanks to St. Louis surgeon
ST. LOUIS — Michael and Teri McDermott are finally taking steps in a new direction. "It has been crazy and a whirlwind,” said Teri McDermott. A long and frightening journey brought them to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. The McDermotts are from Seattle, but their active lifestyle...
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
KMOV
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
Comments / 0