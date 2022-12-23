ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Baker unveils plan for Massachusetts to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050

By Dave Kovaleski
 4 days ago
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker established a goal to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 2050.

The two-term governor, who is leaving office on Jan. 5, also released the Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 – a plan for the state to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It includes emissions sub-limits for different sectors of the economy.

“Massachusetts has and continues to take an ambitious, proactive approach to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and the Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 will further aid the state as we chart a course for Net Zero,” Baker said. “This plan takes a responsible, balanced approach to decarbonizing the Commonwealth and offers sector-specific strategies that will guide ongoing efforts for several decades to come.”

The plan encompasses years of analyses, stakeholder meetings, public hearings, and reports, including the 2050 Massachusetts Decarbonization Roadmap and the Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 and 2030.

“It is critical that as we collectively work together to achieve the state’s emissions reduction goals and that we assess our successes and better understand where we need to focus more attention,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said. “The 2050 CECP takes an in-depth examination of where the state is in achieving our climate goals and offers important strategies and policies to reach Net Zero in 2050.”

Sector-based strategies include transitioning the state’s vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, implementing the Commission on Clean Heat recommendations, developing a forward clean energy market to support the deployment of large-scale clean energy projects, and making necessary investments in electric transmission and distribution systems. It also includes expanding state conservation efforts to protect from the development of at least 40 percent of Massachusetts land and water by 2050.

“Reaching Net Zero in 2050 will take a comprehensive approach, and the Baker-Polito Administration’s Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 ensures there are key strategies that enable the state to achieve its emissions goals,” Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said. “Importantly, the 2050 CECP offers critical guidance to ensure an equitable transition as we work together across all sectors of the economy and make Massachusetts a better place to live and work for generations to come.”

Further, the plan will address common challenges that cut across the sectors in various ways, including expanding workforce development; supporting clean energy innovation; and ensuring a thriving and just economic transition. Also, the commonwealth will ensure that EJ communities and low- and moderate-income residents are not left behind in the energy transition by prioritizing investments for those communities.

The state developed a web-based Massachusetts Clean Energy and Climate Dashboard, which provides updates on progress made toward meeting key performance indicators in each sector of the economy.

