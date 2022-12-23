It was revealed that Memphis rapper Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, died from an overdose of prescription pain medication. Big Scarr's uncle, Arthur Woods, told TMZ the rapper overdosed on prescription medication at his girlfriend's house in Memphis on Dec. 22. The outlet reports that Woods didn't know when his nephew received the medicine but said Scarr had suffered several traumatic events, including being shot and suffering a car accident injury. Scarr got his stage name from the same car accident he had at 16. He was left with a large scar on his body after being thrown through a windshield. As a result of the 2020 shooting, the rapper was struck by a bullet that traveled up his spine and needed appendectomy surgery.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO