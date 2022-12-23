ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
3d ago

Those Memphis rappers got big mouths and flaunt too much of their quick wealth before their old hood homies. He is no different. Stay away from the old hood y’all. Theu can’t wait to snuff you out because they are jealous and still living in poverty. It’s sad. Another black boy gone too soon. I blame hip hop.

Christine Zaborski
4d ago

it's going to take a couple days to go through all the people that have passed away this year . So very sad. RIP TO THEM ALL !

Gat3sill
4d ago

How awful it is to die so young... my deepest sympathy to family and friends 🙏

Big Scarr Dead: Cause of Death Revealed

It was revealed that Memphis rapper Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, died from an overdose of prescription pain medication. Big Scarr's uncle, Arthur Woods, told TMZ the rapper overdosed on prescription medication at his girlfriend's house in Memphis on Dec. 22. The outlet reports that Woods didn't know when his nephew received the medicine but said Scarr had suffered several traumatic events, including being shot and suffering a car accident injury. Scarr got his stage name from the same car accident he had at 16. He was left with a large scar on his body after being thrown through a windshield. As a result of the 2020 shooting, the rapper was struck by a bullet that traveled up his spine and needed appendectomy surgery.
