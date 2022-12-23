The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.

