Comets Win Two Monday
The Greenville Comets had a very good opening day in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Monday. The Greenville High School squad won an early morning game, defeating Shelbyville in overtime 63-60, then downed Okaw Valley, 49-35, in an evening contest. Shelbyville is the second seeded team in the tournament, while the Comets are seeded ninth out of 10 teams.
Vandalia Holiday Tournament Recognizing Past All Tourney Teams
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandalia High School athletic department is recognizing all past members of the All Tournament Teams. Each night of the tournament, a different decade will be recognized at halftime of the 6:30 PM game. On Monday,...
Kenneth C. Crouch
Kenneth C. Crouch, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. He was born on Thursday, July 8, 1948, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Charles and Pearl (nee Stocker) Crouch. He was a member of the New...
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday. The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.
Helen Marie Fonke
Helen Marie Fonke (nee Lampe), age 96, of Breese, Illinois, born on November 16, 1926 in Carlyle, IL, died on December 21, 2022. Helen was married to the love of her life, Clarence Fonke on May 26, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on February 1, 1986.
$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton
The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues
The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse
Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn. At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.
Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night
Pocahontas firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dolls Orchard Avenue Wednesday around 7:45 PM. Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house fire. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Grantfork, Shoal Creek, Highland-Pierron, and St. Rose fire districts. Crews were on...
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Elisha Ann Behrman
Elisha Ann Behrman, née Huelsmann, age 45, of Bartelso, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at her home. She was born March 9, 1977 in Breese, a daughter of Dennis and Phyllis, nee Wuebbles, Huelsmann of Breese. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Corey...
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly
Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
The Mary's VS. The Karen's
ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!. Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!
