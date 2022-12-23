Curtis R. Rueter, age 64 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mr. Rueter was born in Breese, Illinois on February 6, 1958, a son of Wilbert and Joan (nee Nolte) Rueter. He retired from farming, but still enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors in the fields. Curt was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ferrin, where he served as trustee, Bible school teacher, and usher. He loved spending time with his family, and he was adored by his nieces and nephews. One of his favorite hobbies was traveling.

CARLYLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO