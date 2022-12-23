Q: Years ago, a neighbor who was also a mechanic told us to put a rug on our concrete garage floor, underneath the motor, to prevent moisture from prematurely aging the engine. Is there any evidence that this does in fact have a positive effect on a car’s engine? We have been recycling old rugs from the house and putting them beneath the motor for years. Does this do anything except liven up the interior design of our garage floor?

