10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Road closures in Downtown Memphis due to Liberty Bowl parade
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Autozone Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Liberty Bowl parade and pep rally will be Tuesday in Downtown Memphis. In preparation for the parade, there will be several road closures downtown:. Beale Street between 2nd Street and 4th...
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the importance of organ and tissue donation. Catch Andrew and...
ediblememphis.com
Summer Avenue Challenge
Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
actionnews5.com
MLGW under pressure to repair main leaks, restore water service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW restored power to everyone by midnight on Christmas Eve. The big problem facing the utility now is broken water mains, and leaky pipes and the race is on to repair the damage. All MLGW water customers are under a Boil Water Advisory. They are also...
actionnews5.com
MFD investigates truck fire in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a truck fire on Union Avenue Tuesday morning. MFD responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Union Avenue and South Barksdale. Lanes are blocked on both streets. There are no reported injuries according to MFD dispatch.
actionnews5.com
Water woes lead to blue Christmas for some in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water says the electric demand for the Tennessee Valley Authority remains manageable. While rolling blackouts aren’t expected to start back anytime soon, the focus has shifted to water. A boil water notice is in effect for all MLGW customers, but some...
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one critical
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. The male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the known male suspect fled the scene in a green Mitsubishi […]
actionnews5.com
MLGW says water issues will continue until end of the week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW customers traded one utility problem for another over the Christmas holiday. While tens of thousands now have power after finding themselves in the dark from a round of rolling blackouts, they now have to boil water under a new water advisory and may have to do so until the end of the week.
Man shot in North Memphis car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, and police say the thieves got away in his car. Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shooting at Hubert and University. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspects fled in the […]
actionnews5.com
Your First Alert to a big warm up along with a soggy end to 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow begins tomorrow and will drive temperatures well above average as the year comes to a close and the new one begins. The warm up will also be accompanied by a rainy pattern that will impact the end of the week and start to the weekend.
actionnews5.com
Mayor: 15% of Memphians remain without water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the city of Memphis are hosting a press conference with updates to the water problems. Click here to watch live. To report a water leak, call the emergency hotline at 528-4465. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says about 15% of customers...
Memphis woman faced power outage for nearly two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite the progress MLGW made in restoring power, Kayla Watson was without power for almost two full days. Watson expressed a sense of frustration as she prepared to endure another night in this weather. “16 hours, five hours, even a couple minutes– you should not have to live like that,” said Watson. […]
actionnews5.com
Firefighter gives safety advice to keep warm in freezing temperatures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are dipping below freezing and many people are looking for ways to keep warm this winter. A firefighter is offering advice to cut down on one of the main fire starters. One person died in a house fire in Byhalia on Monday morning which was...
MLGW distributing bottled water Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
With the Arctic Blast behind Memphis, here's what plumbers say you should do to prepare your pipes for the next cold snap
MEMPHIS, Tenn — While the arctic blast may be on its way out, it’s leaving quite a mess. A number of Memphians are reporting busted pipes as a result of the freezing temperatures, leaving many without running water. “We were very careful, it’s just an unusual storm for...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
City of Memphis and MLGW provide update on winter weather and next steps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) and The City of Memphis held a press conference to give an update on how inclement weather has affected the city and to provide next steps. According to MLGW, there was record breaking damage despite the company's efforts to prepare...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County snow scenes on Twitter
DeSoto County and the Mid-South saw an additional spot of snowfall Monday, as a system blew through the area. Most areas saw just short of an inch of snow, but it was enough to make for slick roads, causing some accidents, and some enjoyable winter scenes the day after Christmas Day.
Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
