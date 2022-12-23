Read full article on original website
Dieterich and Teutopolis Fire Responds to Structure Fire on Christmas Eve
The following was released on the Dieterich Fire Facebook Page:. At approximately 4:45 pm on 12/24/22 the Dieterich Fire Protection District and Teutopolis Fire Protection District was called in for auto Aid for the report of a structure fire on the corner of Vine and Section Street in Dieterich. Upon...
Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse
Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn. At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.
Centralia home heavily damaged in Christmas morning fire
A Centralia home was heavily damaged by fire early Christmas morning. The occupants of the Jeffrey King home at 540 North Beech discovered what may have started as a flu fire just before midnight Saturday night. Firemen say the fire spread through the attic and went through the roof. The living area of the single-family home was not damaged by the fire, but received heavy smoke and water damage as well as from efforts to put out the fire.
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary
Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate Christmas residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Christmas Day residential burglary. The residents of a home in the 2400 block of Petrea Road in rural Odin reported coming home around eight Christmas night to find windows broken out and doors busted, along with the back door that was shattered.
Centralia home destroyed in late Wednesday night fire
A Centralia home was destroyed in a late Wednesday night fire. City Firefighters say the occupants of the home at 618 North Beech, Lora Mitchell and an adult child, were out before the department arrived and found the entire front of the home on fire. Mitchell told firemen she walked...
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly
Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
Gas spill contained at Metro East oil refinery, cleanup underway
Cleanup efforts are underway after a gas spill Friday evening at a Metro East oil refinery.
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
Trash Route Delay for Centralia
There will be no trash pickup in Centralia on Friday, December 23. Friday’s routes will be picked up on Monday, 26 and continue with a day delay working through Saturday. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.
Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel. Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved. Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
Records show safety concerns with construction at Amazon warehouse hit by tornado
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Records show building inspectors found safety concerns as they checked construction at the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse that is being rebuilt after six people died in a tornado. On Dec. 9, 2021, the warehouse was hit by an EF-3 tornado. The storm ripped off part of...
Scattered power outages overnight
Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
Christian County Sherriff warning about phone scam after multiple reports
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a phone scam, with someone masquerading as a deputy from their office. According to a news release, scammers are targeting people in the county, saying they are a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and claiming the person missed their court date, have […]
Two arrested in connection with Woodlawn armed robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery at the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report...
