Effingham Radio

Dieterich and Teutopolis Fire Responds to Structure Fire on Christmas Eve

The following was released on the Dieterich Fire Facebook Page:. At approximately 4:45 pm on 12/24/22 the Dieterich Fire Protection District and Teutopolis Fire Protection District was called in for auto Aid for the report of a structure fire on the corner of Vine and Section Street in Dieterich. Upon...
DIETERICH, IL
wgel.com

Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse

Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn. At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.
GREENVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia home heavily damaged in Christmas morning fire

A Centralia home was heavily damaged by fire early Christmas morning. The occupants of the Jeffrey King home at 540 North Beech discovered what may have started as a flu fire just before midnight Saturday night. Firemen say the fire spread through the attic and went through the roof. The living area of the single-family home was not damaged by the fire, but received heavy smoke and water damage as well as from efforts to put out the fire.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary

Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia home destroyed in late Wednesday night fire

A Centralia home was destroyed in a late Wednesday night fire. City Firefighters say the occupants of the home at 618 North Beech, Lora Mitchell and an adult child, were out before the department arrived and found the entire front of the home on fire. Mitchell told firemen she walked...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FLORISSANT, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly

Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville

The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022

An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
GILLESPIE, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Trash Route Delay for Centralia

There will be no trash pickup in Centralia on Friday, December 23. Friday’s routes will be picked up on Monday, 26 and continue with a day delay working through Saturday. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX 2

Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel.  Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved.  Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Scattered power outages overnight

Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
ROXANA, IL
wdml.com

Two arrested in connection with Woodlawn armed robbery

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery at the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

