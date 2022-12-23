Read full article on original website
BBC
People urged to think before 999 call or A&E visit in the South West
People across the South West are being urged to choose the best healthcare options this Christmas when GP surgeries are closed. NHS England South West said while dialling 999 was essential for life-threatening injury or illness, there was other help available. Medical director Dr Michael Marsh said the NHS continued...
BBC
Keighley: Uncertain future of fire-hit Peaky Blinders mill
Work is underway to secure the future of a fire hit mill, which was used as a set for hit TV shows Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey. A blaze engulfed the historic Dalton Mills complex in Keighley on 3 March. Much of the building was destroyed, but a Heritage England...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
Cost of living: The hidden poverty in England's least deprived area
Christmas is looking "cold and very, very bleak", says Anne-Marie, a domestic abuse survivor who volunteers at her village's toy library. She is one of a number of people who use the food bank in Prestwood, Buckinghamshire, part of which is officially England's least deprived area. The prime minister's country...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
