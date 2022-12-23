ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Bond County Has A New Assistant State’s Attorney

Bond County has a new assistant state’s attorney, according to State’s Attorney Dora Mann. Click below to hear Sara Bozarth, from Troy, being administered the oath of office last Tuesday morning by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer:. Sara is a graduate of Triad High School and SIU-Edwardsville. She told...
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse

Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn. At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

MG Unit 1 Board Approves Building Plan

For several years, the Mulberry Grove Board of Education has discussed replacing its two modular units or finding a way to no longer use them for students. At Monday night’s Unit 1 board meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman presented a proposal to construct classrooms in the school building and move the library. This would allow all students to be in the main building throughout the school day.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues

The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
GREENVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary

Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
KMOV

Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former owner of a controversial downtown nightclub is working for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Dana Kelly, who used to own Reign, was hired in August as an administrative assistant to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. In October, News 4 requested documents, which we recently received. Those documents show Kelly earns a salary of $50,000 but has no specifics on her duties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer

Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
EAST ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022

A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

Turner named new WHS principal

A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
WASHINGTON, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy