advantagenews.com
East Alton hoping to recoup lost funds through grant, layover agreement with housing authority
The village of East Alton is turning towards an Energy Transition Community Grant in an effort to recoup funds lost due to disabled power plants. Mayor Darrin Carlton explains. Your browser does not support the audio element. Trustees passed the resolution to support Alton’s bid for the grant at last...
wgel.com
Bond County Has A New Assistant State’s Attorney
Bond County has a new assistant state’s attorney, according to State’s Attorney Dora Mann. Click below to hear Sara Bozarth, from Troy, being administered the oath of office last Tuesday morning by Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer:. Sara is a graduate of Triad High School and SIU-Edwardsville. She told...
wgel.com
Sewer Repairs At Bond County Courthouse
Those travelling through downtown Greenville the last couple of days may have seen heavy equipment digging into the east side of the courthouse lawn. At last Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting, Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported restrooms in the courthouse were recently renovated and then it was learned there was a major clog in the sewer line coming out of the courthouse.
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 Board Approves Building Plan
For several years, the Mulberry Grove Board of Education has discussed replacing its two modular units or finding a way to no longer use them for students. At Monday night’s Unit 1 board meeting, Superintendent Casie Bowman presented a proposal to construct classrooms in the school building and move the library. This would allow all students to be in the main building throughout the school day.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
wgel.com
Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues
The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary
Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
KMOV
Former owner of controversial downtown nightclub works for St. Louis Circuit Attorney
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The former owner of a controversial downtown nightclub is working for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. Dana Kelly, who used to own Reign, was hired in August as an administrative assistant to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. In October, News 4 requested documents, which we recently received. Those documents show Kelly earns a salary of $50,000 but has no specifics on her duties.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate Christmas residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Christmas Day residential burglary. The residents of a home in the 2400 block of Petrea Road in rural Odin reported coming home around eight Christmas night to find windows broken out and doors busted, along with the back door that was shattered.
QuikTrip starts long zoning process for gas station proposed at Saint Louis University entrance that's opposed by residents
ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has started the long zoning process required to build a new gas station and convenience store next to the Saint Louis University campus, which will require a series of public hearings and approvals from city and state officials. The Tulsa-based chain of gas stations and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General is taking an outsized role in opposing innocence cases
St. Louis Judge David Mason was exasperated — again. “There’s so many documents here,” he said last week to Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch, pointing to the stack of evidence files in front of him. “You will almost have to be saying that they’re all fake...
KMOV
Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
KMOV
Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
