Washington State

I-90 reopens between I-405 and SR 18 after icy conditions caused crashes

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
KING COUNTY, Wash. — I-90 was closed between Interstate 405 and State Route 18 after icy road conditions caused multiple collisions and spin outs amid Friday’s ice storm. The highway has since reopened.

The Washington State Patrol first reported the closure at 3:35 a.m. The interstate reopened at around 6:40 a.m.

“With the icy roads stay home if you can. If you do have to drive anywhere remember to slow down and increase following distance,” the State Patrol tweeted.

The closure affected a 14-mile stretch of the highway.

KIRO 7 Seattle

