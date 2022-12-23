Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Comets Win Two Monday
The Greenville Comets had a very good opening day in the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Monday. The Greenville High School squad won an early morning game, defeating Shelbyville in overtime 63-60, then downed Okaw Valley, 49-35, in an evening contest. Shelbyville is the second seeded team in the tournament, while the Comets are seeded ninth out of 10 teams.
wgel.com
Vandalia Holiday Tournament Recognizing Past All Tourney Teams
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the FNB Community Bank Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandalia High School athletic department is recognizing all past members of the All Tournament Teams. Each night of the tournament, a different decade will be recognized at halftime of the 6:30 PM game. On Monday,...
Illinois men’s basketball no longer ranked in AP Top 25
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball is no longer ranked in the AP Top 25. The Illini have been in the top 25 all season, rising to 16 before the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri. After losing by 22, the Illini dropped in the polls. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said there’s still something missing […]
Underwood happy with Sencire Harris’ work ethic
(WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are trying to find their groove after a huge loss to Missouri this week. With a lot of new faces to the team this year, the Illini are still learning how to play with one another. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood still wants to see a leader emerge. The freshman […]
aledotimesrecord.com
IHSA has new rules for name, image and likeness. What that means for Illinois athletes
LeBron James and Tom Brady earn far more money for endorsements than they do for playing. College players got into the action in 2021, when the NCAA allowed players to sell their name, image and likeness (NIL). Now Illinois high school players can, too. “I think it’s pretty neat for...
wgel.com
Kenneth C. Crouch
Kenneth C. Crouch, age 74 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL. He was born on Thursday, July 8, 1948, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Charles and Pearl (nee Stocker) Crouch. He was a member of the New...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Announces Outdoor Decorating Contest Winners
We want to congratulate our Exterior Decorating Contest winners!. For more information about the contest visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072059770125180/
wgel.com
Joice M. Tweedy
Joice M. Tweedy, age 76 of Hamel, IL, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. She was born on Thursday, October 3, 1946, in Rangely, CO, the daughter of Leona (nee Lappie) and Elmer Halbe. She was married to Leroy David Tweedy Jr. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999.
starvedrock.media
4 Illinois Lottery tickets yield winnings between $50K and $1 million
Four Illinois Lottery players are each holding a winning ticket worth between $50,000 and $1 million, the lottery said Sunday. The $1 million winning ticket was won playing the Lotto with a ticket purchased in Alton, specifically at Phillips 66 gas station, 1660 E. Broadway. The ticket matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the grand prize. The winning numbers were: 2-3-13-21-28-43.
ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
wgel.com
Helen Marie Fonke
Helen Marie Fonke (nee Lampe), age 96, of Breese, Illinois, born on November 16, 1926 in Carlyle, IL, died on December 21, 2022. Helen was married to the love of her life, Clarence Fonke on May 26, 1953 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle and he preceded her in death on February 1, 1986.
advantagenews.com
$1-million Illinois lottery winning ticket sold in Alton
The Illinois Lottery has reported a $1-million winning ticket was recently sold in Alton. The news release said the winning ticket for December 22 was sold at the Phillips 66 at 1660 East Broadway. The winning numbers were 2-3-13-21-28-43. Lottery officials say if you have the winning ticket, sign the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Search for missing 90-year-old Salem woman ends quickly
Salem Police, Salem Fire, and United Medical Response were all summoned to a home in the 900 block of North Lincoln Saturday night after a 90-year-old woman with dementia disappeared. As searchers were about to set out in the neighborhood, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy using the spotlight on his...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
WAND TV
3-year-old Auburn child passes away after cancer fight
AUBURN, ILL. (WAND) - Three-year-old June Dallas of Auburn touched more hearts in her short life than many. After her battle with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, WAND News is saddened to report June passed away Thursday night in her home. Her family posted that she passed away in her mother and...
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
wgel.com
Greenville Holiday Lights Contest Continues
The City of Greenville’s annual Christmas Lights Contest is underway and area residents can vote for their favorite display. Bill Walker from Greenville Tourism told WGEL 14 entrants are involved in the contest – 12 residences and two businesses. You can go to the city’s Facebook page to cast your vote. Four awards will be given. There’s a best residential display category, one for businesses, a people’s choice award, and one random drawing for all participants. Voting is open through December 31.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia home heavily damaged in Christmas morning fire
A Centralia home was heavily damaged by fire early Christmas morning. The occupants of the Jeffrey King home at 540 North Beech discovered what may have started as a flu fire just before midnight Saturday night. Firemen say the fire spread through the attic and went through the roof. The living area of the single-family home was not damaged by the fire, but received heavy smoke and water damage as well as from efforts to put out the fire.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Comments / 0