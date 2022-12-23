A Minnesota community is giving a Ukrainian refugee his hockey dream back. He's one of them now

There are instances when your wishes come true and you end up regretting them. Ann Milligan found herself in such a scenario when her attempt to get her nine-year-old daughter Evie to appear more enthusiastic during her school musical produced hilariously disastrous results. "My daughter had her final rehearsal for the school musical yesterday. This is how it went," Milligan says in a video shared on TikTok, which shows footage of her daughter's blank expression on stage. "Afterward, I regrettably said the one thing that no female *ever* wants to hear. 'Try to smile more.'"

It was an especially long day since some pupils were absent due to illness and substitute students had to step in and pick up their lines, 40-year-old Milligan told TODAY , adding that "[Evie] looked miserable." When it came time for the actual performance, Milligan taped her daughter on stage and found that "she took [her] advice *exactly* like you'd expect." The video then jumps to Evie's performance, in which she can be seen grinning maniacally, eyes protruding, neck contorted and nostrils flaring. She maintained the expression throughout the performance of "Beauty and the Beast Tell All," while staring right at her mother in the audience. "I'm pretty sure the other parents are pissed right now," Milligan joked. "And I can't even be mad at my kid... because I’ve never laughed so hard in my life."

Tiktok / anniesgotabun

"One little girl who was next to her whispered, 'You don’t have to smile that big,'" Milligan shared. "When she looked into the audience, I had mascara running down my face from laughing — that’s when she decided she was going to do it the whole show." Evie admitted that this was exactly what happened.

"I love making her laugh,” the third grader said. "I don't think she's ever laughed that hard." The comments responding to Milligan's video were equally hilarious. "Omg, I am DYING! If that's not the best response to 'you should smile more,' I don't know what is," one person commented. "She's a legend and not even out of Elementary School," another joked. "As a feminist, she understood the assignment," another chimed in.

Tiktok / anniesgotabun

Evie's mother was thrilled when the video , which has already received 2.9 million views, went viral. The next day, she returned to TikTok to answer some questions . She assured everyone that her daughter herself decided to participate in the play and that she had a good time.

She added that Evie was not in trouble for her maniacal grin since her parents found it amusing and because they let their children be who they are. "For those of you who said that I’m raising a psychopath and encouraging disrespect," Milligan said, "honestly, just by that comment, I can tell what generation you guys are from. Clearly, you don’t understand that obedience and respect don’t have to go hand in hand all the time." You do you, Evie.

Libraries are wonderful places for people who love silence, warmth and books. They often become a way to form beautiful connections with others who share the love of reading too. There is one element of borrowing books from the library that doesn't come with store-bought books. It is the beautiful notes, bookmarks and personal items that people leave behind deliberately or forgetfully while returning a book. In order to provide an intriguing window into the lives of the people in her town, library director Sharon McKellar has been documenting all of the knickknacks left behind in books at the Oakland Public Library for almost ten years. These relics, which range from sketches to sentimental postcards, show how individuals engaged with the library and its books, reports My Modern Met .

Image Source: Oakland Public Library

Found in a Library Book is the name of the endeavor. In 2013, when McKellar's position included managing the Oakland Public Library's website, she was motivated to start blogging about the tiny collection of objects she and other staff members discovered in books. The collection quickly took off, adding more and more intriguing elements along the way. McKellar said: "The project moved from being an occasional shared blog post to really just being a collection of scanned items on my computer and/or in my office until we moved to a new website that allowed the opportunity to showcase the found items as more of an archive or collection."

Image Source: Oakland Public Library



"Some staff members have continually sent me their finds over the years, even when I wasn't doing anything official with them, but now that they are showcased on our website and social media and getting so much attention, the staff is sending me so much more. It's great," she added.

The majority of items in the collection are not ones McKellar herself finds; instead, the initiative gathers them from all of Oakland's library sites. She said: "My roles in the library for the past 10 years have had me mostly in an office behind a computer screen, so this is a really fun way for me to remain connected to the branches, staff and community."

Image Souce: Oakland Public Library

McKellar added that her favorite find keeps changing constantly as they expand their archive. She explained: "This amazing one was found, relatively recently, in a very old scrapbook in our incredible Oakland History Center and it's brilliant and so cool. [It's] an advertisement for a horse for sale with a hand-drawn horse."

McKellar and other library staff members frequently come across hilarious items, notably notes and doodles made by children. They do, however, also come across passionate messages and postcards, such as "this is then and this is now," which indicates that the sender made over 30 attempts to contact the receiver.

Image Souce: Oakland Public Library

The initiative has created several categories to classify all these items, ranging from "Cards and Letters," "Art" and "Bookmarks" to even "Photos" and written notes in the book. These little notes range from "estimated cash flow" to love letters. The entire archive is specific, wonderful and an important piece of the history of Oakland.

With the holiday season upon us, most families have a tradition of sending out Christmas cards with family pictures that often feature their pets. So, when a Massachusetts family forgot to add one of their pets to their Christmas card this year, their family and friends had a lot of questions. Tina Haupert was excited to design and send out the 2022 Christmas card by the first week of December. The Haupert's holiday card had a picture of Tina, her husband Mal, their son Quinn and the latest addition to their family, their pet lizard, Scales. "This year, my son got a lizard so that was kind of the new family member," Haupert told TODAY .



But when friends and family received the Christmas card from the Hauperts, they noticed that an important family member was missing — their 13-year-old pug, Murphy. "He’s 13, so he has been on the Christmas card every year," Haupert said, adding that their friends and family have been seeing his face on the card for years. "I don’t even know how it happened, I was just focused on the lizard because he was the new family."

People immediately started messaging Haupert. A person texted, "No, Murphy?" Another asked, "I can't believe SCALES made the holiday card and NOT Murphy." Another friend even wanted to know who created the cards this year.

Tiktok | @carrotsncake

Meanwhile, some were concerned that the 13-year-old canine might have passed away. A person asked, "Pug, okay?" Another asked, "What happened to Murphy?" The family soon realized that they had to correct their mistake. They sent out another Christmas card and this time, they made sure no one would miss Murphy. The pug's zoomed-in face stared back at recipients as the card read: "I'M STILL HERE! Happy Holidays! Love, Murphy!" There was also a special message on the back of the card from Murphy which said that his humans forgot about him on the actual card but "I assure you I am alive and well."

Haupert said, "The text messages after people got Murphy's card were so funny. People were rolling."

Instagram | @carrotsncake

She said that they love Murphy and their "family and friends know how much" they love him. Murphy is apparently often an honorary guest at many events and many friends have even babysat him on different occasions. "Honestly it was just us being our goofy selves," Haupert said. "We just love the dog."

Haupert created a Tiktok video about the fiasco and it went viral with more than 860,000 views and 184,000 likes. People on the platform just loved what the Hauperts did to fix the issue. A user wrote, "Thank you for making it right! This baby deserves his own card every year." Another said, "They didn’t wanna see the family they wanted to see the star." Another user said, "Personally I’m only putting Murphy on the fridge! The first card is going in a drawer."

The same video received more than 15000 views and about 1000 likes after it was posted on Instagram . It was captioned, "My best friend was really annoyed with me…" Many wanted justice for Murphy and some suggested extra treats would make up for the mistake.

Robert Irwin turned 19 on December 1 and his father Steve Irwin had a special message for him. A video showed Robert Irwin accompanied by his mother watching an old video of his Dad speaking of the joy he felt on learning Robert was born. In the video , Steve starts talking about the time when Robert was born. He said, "I'm at the hospital, and Terri's pushing and pushing.. it's hard as is. And bang pop him out and I've lifted him out and you know he's a little bloke and put him on Terri's chest and we're just stoked. And at that moment, at that very moment, I saw the light."

Australia Zoo Imagery - Getty Images | Handout

He added, "The whole time you're here, you're like you know, I'm catching crocs, I'm serving wildlife I'm doing this, I'm doing that, when Bindi was born I had the same sensation, now with little Bob same sensation, it's like this is why I was put here." Steve goes on to say that he might be dead tomorrow "so I need these blokes to come up as quick as they can. So this little bloke going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi. When they are ready to run our mission I will gladly step aside." He says that only then he will attain his "ultimate goal." Steve concludes, "And my job will be done and I guarantee you it'll be the proudest moment of my life."

Steve Irwin poses with his son Bob - Getty Images | Handout

In the footage first Steve is seen with his son, playing with him and carrying him around. After that, there are shots of Robert with different wildlife, holding the mouth of a crocodile, putting a turtle back into the ocean, feeding raccoons, and holding a snake in his hand. Robert was just three years old when his father died after being injured by a stingray in 2006. After watching the message from his father, Robert had tears in his eyes, he said, "It's impossible to not get emotional. It is just such a privilege personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad. Something that started so many years ago that's what this is all about. You walk around the zoo and you still see his face everywhere. The reason why he gave his life quite literally for wildlife conversation and to make the world a better place."

According to Robert, Steve was all about family. He said, "He was at the end of the day, always there for us, every second of every other day. He was a great dad." Robert really wished that his dad could be there for his birthdays which are "milestones." He said, "I hope he will be proud, I can find my own way to continue the legacy which is so profound and it still affects every one of us why we are here."

The YouTube video has more than 3.4 million views. It is captioned, "Robert Irwin gets emotional after watching his dad's message to him on his 19th birthday." Many on the platform commented about how amazingly Robert is carrying forward the legacy and how well Terri has brought up her kids. A user wrote, "Don't think their mother gets enough credit for how well she has raised these kids especially with out their father. Well done." Another said, "He has so much of his Dad's heart. His love of life is so apparent. He is truly a living legacy. Props to Terri for raising two incredible children."







It's not difficult to find a last-minute present for someone today as we live in a world overrun with a plethora of options. But would that mass-produced present genuinely reflect your feelings for them? Is it something that will be valuable and enjoyable, and demonstrate how well you know and care about them? Most likely not. Everyone enjoys personalized gifts but only a few have mastered the art of gift-giving. One of the rare individuals who understand how to give the most unexpected and original gifts is a graphic designer based in the United Kingdom. Veronika, who goes by the handle @RonMcQuade on Twitter, took to the platform on Wednesday to share a photo of a little corgi resting on her finger. "This year instead of Christmas cards, I made everyone in my office a tiny ceramic object, this corgi was for the corgi enthusiast," she wrote. Veronika's tweet quickly went viral and currently has more than 190k likes.



Veronika posted more photos of other clay figurines she'd made of cats, a hen, an owl, and other adorable things. Twitter users instantly fell in love with them, with one commenting: "I'm obsessed with these!! Signing up for the email asap, if you do one for a little black cat with yellow eyes I’ll be the first purchase. My gorgeous girl passed away suddenly about 3 weeks ago and it would be the perfect memorial item." Another playfully said: "I work in your office and you totally forgot about me, yup, 100% verifiably true and certainly not a pathetic attempt to get a tiny bear in the mail that I will love for all time."

The graphic designer said it was "very heart-warming" to see the response from people online. She has used her passion for ceramics to create special Christmas gifts for coworkers. Veronika McQuade, 31, of central London, told the PA Media that her inspiration for creating miniature sculptures that represent her coworkers, friends, and family came from attending pottery lessons and a "really small lump" of clay she had at hand.

"I've been taking [ceramics] classes for a little over a year once a week and it has been great fun," she said. "I really wanted to make something like tiny ceramics and I had this small lump of clay at home and had a last-minute thought – 'what if I made everyone a tiny object instead of a Christmas card?'"

She attributes Eleonor Bostrom and Joey Rutherford as the inspiration behind the concept as they "also make adorable clay objects." A corgi, banana, kitten, and her version of the infamous Sports Direct mug are among the things Veronika has made. The last was given to her brother Samuel. "Before I started making miniatures, I kind of got known in my pottery class for making huge mugs with really big handles, so big that you can fit your hand through," she said. "It's practically the size of the whole mug as well and I remember making one mug so big that people in my pottery class were like, that's not even a mug, that's a flowerpot with a handle,' which I called 'sports indirect' because it's off-brand."

One colleague asked whether he could eat one of the porcelain masterpieces, she said. Veronika revealed that she managed to complete the majority of her ceramic creations over the course of a few days with Netflix playing in the background. She said her coworkers were "really happy" when she gave them the gifts on December 19 as part of a Secret Santa. "Actually, a couple of colleagues did not realize that I’d made them – it wasn't until the next day when I shared a screenshot of a tweet I wrote about the objects in the group chat that they told me – 'you made that, aren't we lucky,'" she shared.

Welcoming a child into the world is an incredibly rewarding experience for any family. It is a beautiful shared experience that everyone participates in if you are fortunate enough to have a lovely family. Moreover, it is beautiful to think that everyone is excited for a child and not just the parents. This excitement is accurately portrayed in a beautiful pregnancy video that is doing rounds on social media. At first glance, the video appears to be a bunch of friends gathering in front of a Christmas tree to take a fun holiday photo. The photographer counts down from three to two but instead of pronouncing one, he unleashes a bombshell. "Tiah’s pregnant," he declares. Everyone is taken aback and the video zooms in to show everyone's joy and excitement. The video was posted on TikTok by the father Jordon Lee and he told TODAY that there is a beautiful story behind it.

Image Source: TikTok/Jordan Lee

The 29-year-old said, "It was something that I’ve had in my mind for a while. I thought it would be really funny if we slowed the video down and did all the reactions zoomed in this way. So, I’ve been dying to do it and when we got the chance and we edited it, it was actually perfect.” The video has gathered over 26 million views and 4.5 million likes on TikTok . Since they had been battling with infertility for the last two years, Tiah and Jordan felt extremely compelled to create a memorable pregnancy announcement. They tried in vitro fertilization after three unsuccessful rounds of intrauterine insemination.

They were advised that the embryo had just a 50% chance of implanting. The couple has been open about their infertility journey on social media, so their friends are well aware of the ups and downs. Tiah explained, "A lot of people who go through (infertility) are more isolated and lonely. So, for me, I thought it was important to share publicly to let people know if you’re going through this, you’re not alone." The couple said that it was difficult at times to share their reproductive journey because they experienced so many obstacles.

The 26-year-old added, "When we went through our IUI treatment, we went through three of them, and they didn’t work. It was hard sharing it, being vulnerable." So, because the couple struggled to conceive, the ecstatic emotions from their friends were all the more heartfelt, making the couple's joy all the more special. They shared that they haven't stopped watching this joyous video and everyone's reaction is absolutely heartwarming. Their families were equally excited to hear that their first grandchild was on the way. The due date for Tiah is May 25.

Jordan said, "They were so genuinely happy. We both surprised them at their front doors with a baby car seat from Goodwill and a little sign on it that says, 'Baby Lee coming in May' and knocked on the door and ran away. It was such pure joy and pure happiness." He said of the video, "That is just the reaction to a lot of prayers answered. Two months before that we were praying with our friends. All of the people in that room were just surrounding us in prayers for our future and our future kids."

A young Ukrainian hockey player is discovering the strength of Minnesota's hockey community. Max Chevevatenko had played hockey with Tyler Hess in summer camps when a Ukrainian team would visit the United States. When the turmoil in Ukraine began, Hess asked if he could come live with his family. It's been 9 months since then. Chevevatenko now lives with the Hess family and maintains contact with his loved ones back in Ukraine. The Minnetonka Hockey Association has been assisting him by raising funds for his hockey training and beyond. Over the duration of the teen's stay in the U.S., they've become his Minnetonka group of friends and support system, CBS News reports.

Chad Hess, Chevevatenko's "Minnesota dad," is one of those friends. "He's got a good sense of humor but is really, really serious. Like he is very focused, and after a game, he gets over it and he's like a kid," Hess said.

via GIPHY

Chevevatenko grew up in Ukraine with his parents and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister. Because of the eight-hour time difference between the two countries, Chevevatenko now has to carefully plan when he can FaceTime his parents. "It's hard because I haven't seen my family for so long," he said. "I miss them a lot." They currently play hockey on a backyard rink as Chevevatenko finds his bearings in his temporary home. His "Minnesota mom" is tuned in to his feelings and requirements. "It's hard to put yourself in that position," Lisa Hess said. "If it were one of my kids, it's hard to even imagine what they must be going through. It's tough."

They recently held a hockey fundraiser for Chevevatenko in Excelsior, where he was at the center of Minnesotan compassion. The event raised funds to help pay for his hockey training and other expenses. "It means a lot. It means people care about me, and stuff that's going on in Ukraine," Chevevatenko said. "I try to comfort him a lot, I try to talk to him about how his day's going. Little things," teammate Jackson Wells said. Sam Williams, another teammate said: "Max is super nice, he's always funny, he's telling us words in Ukraine. He's just fun to be around." People who have welcomed him into their lives have made his nine-month stay in the U.S. tolerable and even enjoyable at times. He's doing well as a teen in a new family.

For the time being, Chevevatenko will communicate with his Ukraine family by phone and hold on to the hope of returning to them someday. Meanwhile, he misses them terribly. "He's a very focused kid. He makes it easy to have him here. He does his own laundry, he sets his alarm to get up in the morning," said Chad. His hockey family in Minnesota is still raising funds for his hockey fees and is also looking to find a time to reunite him for a visit with his family.

However, as we're all aware, the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has rampaged not only the settlements of countless people but also significantly altered the lives of many, including children. One such child is 6-year-old Ilya Kostushevich who was scared in the basement of a neighbor's house for three weeks after both his parents perished in the first week of the war.

Meanwhile, Vladimir and Maria Bespalov were afraid that the war would put a stop to their long-held desire of raising a family through adoption. The couple posted an appeal on social media. They wrote that they want to "adopt any boy or girl, any newborn or child."

In April, Bespalov and Bespalaya were informed about a little boy with no parents and asked if they wanted to take care of him. Ilya has now been with his new family for over six months. Although the couple wishes to adopt him, they are unable to do so at this time since all adoption procedures in the country have been halted owing to martial law. Meanwhile, they are doing everything they can to keep Ilaya safe from the horrors of war and to provide him with "memories of a normal childhood."

The Taliban government on Tuesday issued a statement ordering women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. In a show of solidarity for female students and to protest the Taliban's prohibition on girls' education, male students at Nangarhar University in Afghanistan reportedly skipped their examinations. Sharing a video of the students walking out, Afghan Peace Watch tweeted : "Male students of Nangarhar university walked away from their exams to protest the Taliban ban preventing girls from attending university." Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have widely applied their stringent interpretation of Islamic law, reports CBS News .

They prohibited girls from attending middle and high school, banned women from most fields of employment, and ordered them to cover themselves from head to toe while in public. Additionally, women are prohibited from entering parks and gyms. The Taliban-led government has reportedly neither provided an explanation for the latest restriction nor responded to the rapid and strong international outrage over it. On Wednesday, journalists witnessed Taliban soldiers in front of four institutions in Kabul, stopping women from entering. While some were permitted to enter and finish their work, Kabul University's Rahimullah Nadeem—who confirmed that classes for female students had stopped—shared that it was mostly for paperwork and administrative reasons. The Taliban forces also made an effort to stop protests, filming, and photography.

In Kabul, members of the Unity and Solidarity of Afghanistan Women activist group gathered in front of the exclusive Edrak University and chanted slogans in Dari. "Do not make education political!" they said. "Once again university is banned for women. We do not want to be eliminated!" Meanwhile, a number of male university professors quit their jobs in protest of the Taliban's decision and dozens of male students skipped examinations and turned in blank papers, according to Ahmad Mukhtar of CBS News.

"To mark my protest against the unjust and immoral ban on girls' education... I have resigned from my position as a faculty member at Kabul University. I am opposing this brutal clampdown on girls' education even if I have to stand alone," Obaidullah Wardak, a male lecturer at Kabul University, tweeted . Sifatullah Bahij, a male lecturer at Kabul's Polytechnic University, said: "I have served the faculty of Civil Engineering in KPU for over 8 years but despite rich experience and a Ph.D., I don't wish to continue working somewhere where there is organized discrimination against innocent and talented girls of this country by those in power." Since taking control in August 2021, the Taliban have extensively imposed their vision of Islamic law, or Sharia, despite initially pledging a more moderate government that would protect the rights of women and minorities.

The Taliban's attempts to gain worldwide legitimacy for their government and support from possible donors at a time when the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is only getting worse will undoubtedly be harmed by the latest ban. The Taliban's treatment of women and children in Afghanistan, according to U.N. experts, may constitute a crime against humanity, and as such, should be looked into and dealt with in accordance with international law. They said that the Taliban's treatment of women worsened existing rights violations, which were already among the "most draconian globally," and that their acts may have constituted gender persecution, which is a crime against humanity.

"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan," U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken warned. "This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban."

Christmas is just around the corner and everyone has put up beautiful Christmas trees and decorations in their houses. It is a season of joy, love and warmth amongst your loved ones. However, one man from London is celebrating Christmas in a different and hilarious way this year. Instead of a traditional Christmas tree, he has spruced up a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito with some string lights. The photo of this delightful Christmas "tree" was shared on Twitter by Parker with the caption: "We don’t have a Christmas tree so we use Danny DeVito."



This tweet went absolutely viral on social media gathering over 150k likes and 13k retweets since being posted on December 19. Eventually, it reached the eyes of DeVito himself, who retweeted the photo, writing: "Love being your Christmas Danny." Parker's tweet inspired other Twitter users to share photos of more celebrity cardboard cutouts being used as Christmas trees. Some even shared photos of creative places they have put a cardboard cutout of DeVito in.

Some posted photos of DeVito's face as the star of Bethlehem on their Christmas tree, while others used his face as souvenirs or even covered his life-size cutout with artificial greenery to make it look like a tree. Some people dressed up the actor's cutout in Santa Claus' outfit as part of their holiday decorations. Many others also shared cutouts of the Pope, Keanu Reeves, Ludacris, and many other famous personalities in their holiday decorations.



Parker revealed that making DeVito a Christmas tree has been an ongoing tradition for him. He told TODAY : "I’m a Danny DeVito fan because he’s one of the few A-listers that isn’t a terrible human being. He doesn’t date teenagers, he doesn’t waste money on a luxury lifestyle, he does plenty of charity work and he’s hilarious... I'm glad I've managed to creep into his (Twitter) feed; truly an honor." He also expressed admiration for DeVito's dedication to his roles. "He doesn't take himself seriously, and that is rare these days. Is he the best actor of all time? No. Does he care? No." Parker said.

He revealed that he ordered DeVito's cardboard cutout from Amazon after getting drunk one night three years ago. Since then, it has been a part of his life and his holiday decorations. Parker wrote on Twitter: "Hoping we’ve started a little trend here. A cardboard cutout company reached out to me to inform me they have sold out of Danny DeVito's. This is probably the only way I could become an ‘influencer.'"

The one drawback to this viral episode for Parker is that, while DeVito liked his original tweet, he did not wind up "following" Parker's Twitter account. Parker, on the other hand, hopes that one day they will meet in person. He said, "I’ve never met him but I really want to go for pints with him. I reckon you should organize a petition to make that happen. Thanks."

NASA has some sad news for you. The space agency confirmed in a statement on Monday that it has lost communication with its InSight Mars lander and that the InSight mission has come to an end "after more than four years of collecting unique science on Mars." The spacecraft collected "new science from Mars" over the last four years, the statement said. The last signal that they had from the lander was on December 15. After two unsuccessful attempts to communicate with InSight, the scientists decided to conclude the mission.

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said: "I watched the launch and landing of this mission, and while saying goodbye to a spacecraft is always sad, the fascinating science InSight conducted is cause for celebration. The seismic data alone from this Discovery Program mission offers tremendous insights not just into Mars but other rocky bodies, including Earth.”

The Insight mission was launched on May 5, 2018, and landed on Mars on November 26, 2018. InSight is short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport. The objective of the mission was to understand Mars's deep interior using a "highly sensitive seismometer." In the last few months, it was becoming difficult for InSight to recharge itself due to the accumulation of dust on the solar-powered robot's panels, reports Buzzfeed News .

InSight's official Twitter account posted a message from the lander on Monday. It read: "My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don't worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I'll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me."

via GIPHY

People on Twitter were quite emotional about the robot's final message. One wrote , "I'm not crying about a robot you're crying about a robot." Another tweeted : "You will never be forgotten. Thank you for your service, mighty little lander." A third said , "Rest well InSight. Thanks to you and your team. Job well done."

via GIPHY

InSight was provided by the German Aerospace Center (DLR), which eventually buried its 16-inch (40-centimeter) probe just slightly below the surface, collecting valuable data on the physical and thermal properties of the Martian soil along the way.

Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California was managing InSight for the agency's Science Mission Directorate. Laurie Leshin, director of JPL, said: "InSight has more than lived up to its name. As a scientist who's spent a career studying Mars, it's been a thrill to see what the lander has achieved, thanks to an entire team of people across the globe who helped make this mission a success. Yes, it's sad to say goodbye, but InSight's legacy will live on, informing and inspiring.” Bruce Banerdt of JPL, the mission's principal investigator, said that they thought of InSight "as a friend and colleague on Mars" for four years "so it’s hard to say goodbye. But it has earned its richly deserved retirement.”