Gillian Najarian meets Princess Kate

It was an awestruck moment for one Milton resident as she had the opportunity to meet the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, during her visit to Boston. While the Princess was in Boston for the Earthshot awards, she visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, where Milton resident Gillian Najarian is the managing director.
Milton High winter sports season preview

After a fun, historic fall season, the Milton High Wildcats turn their attention to the winter campaign. They may have some high expectations after the success of this past season, but the potential to live up to those lofty standards definitely exists. Boys hockey qualified for the Division 1 state...
