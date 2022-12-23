Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Phone Arena
Assorted Galaxy Buds models are discounted on Amazon
Earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes it's difficult to find the right pair. That's even more true when you've missed all the big shopping events of the year. Or is it? Well, today you have a rare chance to redeem yourselves and pick up a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds with a nice discount on Amazon.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
ZDNet
The 13 best last-minute holiday deals right now on Dell laptops and PCs
Dell's holiday deals have been off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, has savings of more than $1,500. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less...
Phone Arena
Now is the time to buy the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch at a discount
What better way to show your love for someone than buying them a fancy new iPad? Okay, that might be a bit of stretch, but Apple’s tablets sure make awesome Christmas presents and, odds are, many have received an iPad as a gift this holiday season. There is one...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Phone Arena
Apple celebrates the Japanese New Year with gift cards and a special AirTag
Apple is not particularly known for its shopping events. Unlike many of its competitors, like Samsung and OnePlus, the Cupertino company rarely discounts its products, especially the high-end ones. Good luck waiting to see the iPhone 14 Pro Max on sale. Instead, Apple has developed its own way of handling...
Digital Trends
The 4 best 70-inch TV deals you can shop right now – from $450
Any home theater setup will benefit from upgrading to a 70-inch TV. Such massive displays don’t usually come cheap, but at the height of the holiday season, Best Buy is offering discounts on several TVs of this size so that more families will be able to afford them. To give you a head start so you’ll be able to make your purchase while the discounts are still available, we’ve rounded up the four best 70-inch TV deals that you can shop from the retailer. Once you’ve decided on the TV to buy, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as fast as you can because their prices may return to normal at any moment.
Apple’s 20-inch foldable MacBook rumored for release in 2027
Early this year, DSCC Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to create a mix of a foldable MacBook or foldable iPad in the future as the company started experimenting with two touchable displays. A report indicates that the Cupertino firm has prompted the development project of a 20-inch foldable device.
Phone Arena
One year later, Samsung Galaxy A01 and A02s receive Android 12 in the US
The Galaxy A01 and A02s are relatively cheap smartphones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t get the same level of support that most of Samsung’s devices receive. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with these two affordable phones, as Samsung failed to deliver Android 12 update to either of the two until recently.
Phone Arena
LG unveils breakthrough camera module with seamless optical zoom, coming to iPhone 15 Ultra?
Although LG exited the smartphone market a few years ago, the South Korean company continues to work closely with the rest of the phone industry and develop components for its ex-rivals and current partners. The latest piece of tech to come straight from LG Innotek is a periscope lens with...
Digital Trends
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
Engadget
Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
Phone Arena
Rule-bending new foldable champ lighter than iPhone 14 Pro Max; cheaper than Galaxy Z Fold 4!
The foldable phones that see the light of day each and every year aren't many... Therefore, when new ones do arrive, their appearance turns into a proper celebration - of course, at least if you're a phone nerd!. And although the very end of the year might seem like a...
Engadget
The best Cyber Monday tech deals for 2022: discounts on earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. For the past...
Updated daily: Shop the top Best Buy deals on Sony, Apple, Vitamix and Microsoft
Give the gift of tech this holiday season by shopping these Best Buy deals on computer accessories, kitchen appliances, headphones and more.
It takes half an hour to boot into Windows 7 running on a 5 MHz CPU with 128MB of RAM
TL;DR: The race to 1GHz was very much a real thing at the turn of the century. It was quite entertaining as well, coming down to a photo finish between AMD and Intel (the former took the win by mere days). Fast forward to today and you won't be able to find a new desktop CPU with a clock speed under 1.6GHz or so. But, you can underclock an existing chip to run much slower and that's exactly what NTDEV did in his latest video.
Comments / 0