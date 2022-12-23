Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
WTVCFOX
Hazardous road conditions lead to several road closures across our viewing area Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a weekend of freezing temperatures, the snow has finally come down here in Chattanooga. Go here to see real-time traffic conditions. Go here to see Tuesday's business closings and delays. And icy and hazardous conditions have caused several roads and highways across our viewing area...
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
Icy Roadways Continue to Impact Local Travel
Many area roadways continue to be hazardous or impassable today. Do not travel if you do not have to. If you have to be out traveling use extreme caution. The sun has come out and temperatures will continue to rise above freezing later today, helping to improve area roadways. Huntsville Police warn of icy conditions […]
WTVCFOX
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WTVC
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
WTVCFOX
Update: Chattanooga apartment residents won't get water until Thursday, says management
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. A tenant at Scenic Ridge Apartments shared communication that management sent Tuesday morning with us. The message says owners have "had plumbers and contractors and the fire company out all morning to start the process of determining the amount of damage that has been done."
WTVCFOX
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night
Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
chattanoogacw.com
Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
Carscoops
Speeding Locomotive Crashes Into 134-ft Concrete Beam And Both Lose
Trains run into things that are haphazardly on the tracks all too often but what isn’t very common is when the thing on the tracks is big enough or heavy enough to derail the train and then some. That’s exactly what happened to one locomotive when it met a concrete beam and somehow nobody lost their life in the accident.
WTVCFOX
Abandoned building burns on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, fire department says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An abandoned building caught fire on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says. They say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. The fire was on the 1300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road:. Tri-Community says the first unit on scene reported...
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WDEF
Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
WTVCFOX
Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 21st):. The Collegedale Police Department has identified the truck driver as 64-year-old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale Police say. Watch NewsChannel 9 SkyView...
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
