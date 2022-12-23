ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

Icy Roadways Continue to Impact Local Travel

Many area roadways continue to be hazardous or impassable today. Do not travel if you do not have to. If you have to be out traveling use extreme caution. The sun has come out and temperatures will continue to rise above freezing later today, helping to improve area roadways. Huntsville Police warn of icy conditions […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTVCFOX

Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN
WDEF

Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Polk Today

Report: Body found on Highway 27 North

A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
chattanoogacw.com

Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Carscoops

Speeding Locomotive Crashes Into 134-ft Concrete Beam And Both Lose

Trains run into things that are haphazardly on the tracks all too often but what isn’t very common is when the thing on the tracks is big enough or heavy enough to derail the train and then some. That’s exactly what happened to one locomotive when it met a concrete beam and somehow nobody lost their life in the accident.
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Train slams into semi-truck carrying concrete beam in East Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An active investigation is underway in Collegedale after a train derailment Tuesday afternoon The train hit a semi-truck carrying a134 ft. concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project on SR 317, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rae Anne Bradley. Two Norfolk Southern […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 21st):. The Collegedale Police Department has identified the truck driver as 64-year-old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale Police say. Watch NewsChannel 9 SkyView...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVC

Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA

