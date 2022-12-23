ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

How the Tyler Salvation Army prepared their warming center

By Averie Klonowski
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Tyler Salvation Army is open 365 days of the year 24/7, and as the freezing temperatures arrive in Tyler they want people to know they have a warming center, and it’s open for anyone in the area who needs it.

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

Cedric Terrell remembers the time he needed the Salvation Army and now he is there working and preparing the warming center. “I was one that needed this place and the Lord has provided all my needs through this place,” said, Terrell Cook/Helper at Salvation Army Tyler. They have been preparing for this winter freeze. “We have, we pass out extra blankets and gloves, hats, whatever else they could need,” said Terrell.

This warming center welcomes anyone from the Tyler community. “A place for people to come in and get out of the weather just get warmed, up” said Captain Jeremy Walker, Captain at Tyler Salvation Army. “Around this room we have cots laid out for people, we have out in the lobby a place for people to come sit down and just to warm up for awhile, we have our meals going in the room next to us, I think they are cooking nice, warm, soup,” said Walker.

If your power goes out, or if you need any assistance, the Salvation Army wants people to know they have plenty of room.

East Texas ranchers make preparations for freezing temperatures

The Salvation Army is also wrapping up their Kettle Campaign program, that helps the organization fund programs like the warming shelter.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

