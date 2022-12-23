Read full article on original website
Related
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
siouxlandnews.com
The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
iowapublicradio.org
Sioux City Warming Shelter to extend services year-round
Sioux City’s Warming Shelter will no longer serve unhoused people only during the colder months. The organization will now provide shelter and community services for 365 days of the year. The change comes to meet a growing number of unhoused people seeking help from the nonprofit. Executive Director Tessa...
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
kiwaradio.com
Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George
George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
KLEM
Orville Feauto
Orville Feauto, 89, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells
LE MARS, Iowa — Even before the calendar rolled over to December, 2022 was a bit of a busy time for Mike Wells, the Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year. When the year began, Wells, the CEO of the second-largest ice cream maker in the United States, sat as board chair for the Siouxland Initiative, a 34-year-old division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce intently focused on economic development. During his two-year tenure, which began during the pandemic, Wells said he and other business leaders pushed to focus not just on job creation but on quality-of-life improvements to recruit and maintain workers.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
kscj.com
NO DELAY THIS WEEK FOR CITY TRASH PICK UP
THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WANTS US TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT BECAUSE NEW YEAR’S, LIKE CHRISTMAS , FALLS ON THE WEEKEND, THERE WILL BE NO DELAY IN THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE, YARD WASTE, AND RECYCLING THIS WEEK. SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL ALSO HAVE A NORMAL COLLECTION SCHEDULE.
nwestiowa.com
Postal worker makes merry rounds
ORANGE CITY—The snow had just started falling in earnest on Wednesday when 67-year-old Glenda Vermeer trudged up to the door of a farmhouse on her rural Orange City mail route. The mailbox at the address had been hit by a vehicle, so Glenda brought the armful of mail right...
Siouxland senior residents go days without water due to cold weather
The cold weather has caused some plumbing problems for many Siouxlanders and that includes a community of senior citizens without water for days.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 22
Another winter storm is affecting Plymouth County and its surroundings through Saturday. For Plymouth, Woodbury, Sioux, Lincoln and Union counties, There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until noon Saturday. For counties east of Plymouth County, including O’Brien, Cherokee and Ida, there is also a Blizzard Warning in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Blowing snow, high winds, and dangerously low wind chills will be common in the area through Saturday. Wind chills around the area this morning were down to -46 four miles north of Sioux City, and -45 near Le Mars and Remsen.
Sioux City Journal
Bowman joins KTIV News
SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4. Bowman, a native of Texas, is an award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of experience, according to an announcement from KTIV. Prior to joining...
KLEM
Kelli Langel – Citizen of the Day
Kelli Langel of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Kelli is employed with Primebank and is retiring this week. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
Sioux City Journal
Delays for the Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal
Due to road closures and inclement weather, several rural areas are experiencing delays in their printed paper delivery. Impacted areas include: much of rural Nebraska, Vermillion, S.D., and north of Le Mars, Iowa. As the area continues to experience severe weather we hope you will bear with us as we...
White out conditions in rural Siouxland areas
Although people in town had better luck getting their holiday shopping done with the bustling wind, the same can't be said for drivers out in rural Siouxland.
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
Comments / 0