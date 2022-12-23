Read full article on original website
The UK is sending Ukraine a newer, longer-range missile that lets humans guide it all the way to the target
Brimstone was designed as a "fire and forget" missile, but Brimstone 2 was modified so a human could still tell it where to go.
msn.com
British Ministry of Defense: Russia has run out of ammunition and missiles
Explore funny T-Shirt ideas on Amazon. According to British military intelligence, Russia lacks ammunition and missiles. +++Attack in Russia: military complex in Moscow destroyed +++. „Despite the alleviation of immediate personnel shortages, an ammunition shortage most likely remains the most important limiting factor for Russian offensive operations,“ the U.K. Ministry...
China warns US to not ‘salami slice’ its ‘red line’ after sanctioning two Americans
China’s foreign minister told US state secretary Antony Blinken to stop the “old routine of unilateral bullying”, according a press statement.The reported call comes amid rising tensions between the two superpowers after Washington’s actions on Tibet. “The US should not challenge China’s red line in a ‘salami slicing’ manner,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Mr Blinken, according to an official statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.It added that Mr Blinken was told that the US must stop suppressing China’s development. The statement comes after China sanctioned two US citizens in retaliation of its actions over Tibet,...
Fire engulfs Russian military facility in eastern Moscow
A fire has engulfed a Russian army facility in the east of Moscow.The blaze burned for more than four hours inside garage units, emergency services told the Moskva city news agency.Dramatic footage shared on the Readovka forum showed smoke billowing from the building.Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the incident.The blaze comes after the Zvezda engineering plant in St Petersburg, which produces high-speed diesel engines for the Russian military, caught fire.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden says Ukraine ‘defied Russia’s expectations’ during Zelensky’s White House visitKyiv residents shelter in metro as Russia fires ‘massive’ missile barrageMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four days
navalnews.com
Which Maritime Roles for the USAF’s New B-21 Raider?
To keep up with pacing threats from non-allied foreign nations, the United States Air Force (USAF) decided to build and acquire about 100+ new stealth heavy bombers, a tailless flying wing called the B-21 “Raider” named after the famous “Doolittle Raid” of World War Two. The...
Washington Examiner
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Aviation International News
Southwest Airlines Struggles To Normalize Stricken Ops
Southwest Airlines continued its struggle to recover from the arctic weather system known as a “bomb cyclone” that descended on the continental U.S. over the Christmas holiday weekend as operations personnel on Tuesday scrambled to realign flight crew positioning and accommodate stranded passengers. The situation at Southwest left customers stuck throughout the U.S. as the airline cut two-thirds of its schedule on Monday and confirmed plans to operate roughly a third of its normal service capacity until at least Thursday.
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Putin Makes Plan for Warship Armed with Hypersonic Missiles
The U.S. has also recently bolstered the development of its own hypersonic missiles.
Aviation International News
ExecuJet MRO Malaysia Completes Falcon 2000 2C Check
ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has completed a 2C heavy maintenance check on a Dassault Falcon 2000 twinjet registered in the Phillippines. A 2C check is carried out every 12 years and involves extensive removal and reinstallation of the entire cabin, airframe panels, and detailed inspections to detect corrosion. This particular...
maritime-executive.com
Three Japanese Insurers Halt War Risk Policies in All Russian Waters
Three Japanese insurance companies have announced that effective January 1, they will stop insuring ships for war damage in all Russian waters. Nikkei reported Saturday that Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance have already started notifying shipowners of the decision. This is another...
BBC
Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar
Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
maritime-executive.com
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
navalnews.com
Japanese MoD releases further details about its future BMD destroyers
For the record, as Naval News previously reported, the ASEV is a vessel that has been decided to be built as an asset to defend Japan from the threat of ballistic missile attacks, mainly by North Korea, as an alternative to the Aegis Ashore, which has been canceled its deployment in 2020. In Japan, especially since 2016, the threat of ballistic missiles by North Korea has been widely recognized, and since then, Aegis destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) have been deployed in the Sea of Japan at all times to be on the alert for ballistic missile launches by North Korea.
Aviation International News
New FAA Policy Could Delay Aircraft Transactions
A new FAA measure to safeguard the privacy of aircraft owners could further mire the aircraft registration process in more delay. At the height of the aircraft transaction season, the FAA has blocked public access to ancillary records for aircraft ownership that are often required to complete transactions. These include documents pertaining to trusts, estates, mergers, consolidations, distributions, powers of attorney, and limited liability company statements belonging to those registered in the Civil Aircraft Registry Electronic System.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia’s only aircraft carrier catches fire again
A fire broke out on the Russian navy’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, just three years after another deadly fire broke out on board. The fire came as the ship, the Admiral Kuznetsov, was finally set to leave a dry dock after a troubled, years-long modernization project, Naval News reported.
maritime-executive.com
Protesters Call for Chinese Nationals to Leave China's Gwadar Port
Protests on the expansion of the Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, a key asset for China’s BRI( Belt and Road Initiative) in Asia, continue to escalate, potentially jeopardizing economic ties between China and Pakistan. Last week, the events took a new twist after a protest leader warned Chinese nationals to leave Gwadar by the end of the week.
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
americanmilitarynews.com
China denies report it is developing reefs and cays in the South China Sea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China has dismissed a report that Beijing has been developing at least four unoccupied features in the South China Sea. Some U.S. experts have also casted doubt on the claims. A Bloomberg News report on Tuesday...
China stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's military said it had conducted "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified "provocation" from the democratically-governed island and the United States.
