Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Anti-Trump conservative David Brooks to discuss American society with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison on January 4D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3BumzyIndianapolis, IN
Related
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon Says There Were Rumors That the Cartwrights Were Gay
Michael Landon said fans thought the Cartwright men in 'Bonanza' were gay because all of the women kept getting removed from the show.
ABC’s T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach ‘likely asphyxiated at Disney’ as extramarital affair makes national news
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair has already "been a hit to Disney’s brand," and they could be permanently out of a gig, according to a crisis management guru.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Alums Form New Team With ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Castmembers (Exclusive)
A quartet of top-selling L.A. luxury real estate agents, all known for reality TV appearances, are joining forces. Former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency are linking up with Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld (both seen on the new Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills) to form the new team Bond Collective. The Bond Collective team — which links Harris and Parnes’ Bond Street Partners team with the Grauman Rosenfeld Group — will encompass more than 50 agents at The Agency. “I’m beyond excited for what the future holds. David and I are extremely grateful for...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
suggest.com
Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry
Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard. Jackson’s divorce from her second husband...
Major Las Vegas Strip Attraction Faces Surprise Shutdown Jan. 1
The Las Vegas Strip has become the musical home of legends both past and present. All of today's big names -- Adele, Katy Perry, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and pretty much every DJ and electronic dance music star -- seems to have a residency at either a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report or MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report resort/casino.
ABC News’ ‘This Week’ producer Dax Tejera dead at 37
Dax Tejera, the executive producer of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” died suddenly Friday at the age of 37. ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced “with a heavy heart and great sadness” that Tejera died of a heart attack on Friday night, according to a memo she sent to company staff obtained by Mediaite. He is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. Goodwin said in the memo she would be sharing more information in the coming days. Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer before being promoted to the executive producer of Stephanopoulos’ show in...
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'
Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
TMZ.com
'The Crown' Star Stephen Greif Dead at 78
Stephen Greif, who played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill on Season 4 of "The Crown," has died. Greif's reps announced his death Monday, but did not disclose the cause. The British actor's role in the Netflix hit was his most recognized, but he was a working actor for...
Alec Baldwin Hit With New Rust ‘Countersuit’ From Embattled Assistant Director
The assistant director of Rust, Dave Halls, has fired back at Alec Baldwin and other members of the film crew with a new countersuit tied to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Halls, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, filed his countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, essentially seeking to protect himself from any legal issues tied to the shooting. His complaint cites an agreement that allegedly says he should be indemnified and have his legal costs covered over any incidents during production causing personal injury, death, or damage. Halls’ countersuit is part of an ever-expanding web of lawsuits...
How "The Parent Trap" introduced "The Goldbergs" star Hayley Orrantia to the Beatles
Actress and singer Hayley Orrantia of ABC's "The Goldbergs," who says music is all she's ever known, joined host Kenneth Womack on the fourth season of "Everything Fab Four," a podcast co-produced by me and Womack (a music scholar who also writes about pop music for Salon) and distributed by Salon.
Garcelle Beauvais Joins New Hulu Series; Says “What A Way To Finish The Year”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is staying booked and busy! And I love, love, love to see RHOBH’s new queen collecting her flowers. Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared the news that Garcelle will be joining a new Hulu series, The Other Black Girl, in a recurring role. The mother of three made her own […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Joins New Hulu Series; Says “What A Way To Finish The Year” appeared first on Reality Tea.
How GMA3 Addressed Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Absence
Watch: Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off GMA3 Amid Relationship Drama. After a whirlwind week, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are away from the hot seats. Amid reports of a romance between the two co-hosts, the GMA3 anchors were notably absent from their Dec. 5 broadcast. In fact, host Stephanie Ramos—who filled in alongside Gio Benitez—kicked things off by telling viewers that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "have the day off."
15 best awards moments of 2022 including Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Squid Game,’ Chris Rock, Troy Kotsur and many more [WATCH]
With the last two years of showbiz awards being very erratic, 2022 seemed to be the first year in a while where everything was back to normal, or at least the closest thing to it. In the midst of a still ongoing pandemic, we managed to get a full slate of entertainment awards ceremonies and, with that, an entire slate of amazing moments that would define the year. Below, 15 of our site’s editors and contributors explain which moments were the best for them. Many of these moments came from specific wins. Matthew Stewart was incredibly moved by Troy Kotsur’s Best...
ComicBook
Jeff Garlin Cast in New TV Series After Controversial The Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has officially landed a new role in a television series, following his controversial exit from ABC's The Goldbergs late last year. According to new reports, Garlin has been cast in the fourth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Never Have I Ever. Garlin will reportedly portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever. This is Garlin's first casting since he exited his nine-season stint as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs, following an internal investigation into allegations of on-set misconduct.
'GMA' Producer Known For Chris Hansen Affair Is Accused Of Using Credentials To Do Political Lobbying & Hit-Job Interviews For Florida Consulting Firm
Television news producer Kristen Hentschel has been accused of using her work opportunities to gain access to politicians in order to do political lobbying on behalf of a major consulting firm in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned. Hentschel, who has done freelance work for ABC, allegedly had other motives during her time with the network, according to a bombshell investigative report, which claims she got dirt on critics of a consulting firm's powerful clients — Matrix LLC to be specific.Her name may sound familiar given she is the former mistress of How To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, whom she...
In Memoriam 2022: Celebrating 32 legendary entertainers who died this year [PHOTOS]
Throughout 2022, we have been updating our “In Memoriam” photo gallery (view above). Scroll through to remember 32 entertainers from film, television, theater and music. Many were winners at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and/or Tonys. Here is a closer look at just a few of those we celebrate in our gallery: Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Christine McVie died on November 30 at age 79. Some of her biggest hits were “Don’t Stop,” “Everywhere” and “Little Lies.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis died on October 28 at age...
Comments / 0