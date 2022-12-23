With the last two years of showbiz awards being very erratic, 2022 seemed to be the first year in a while where everything was back to normal, or at least the closest thing to it. In the midst of a still ongoing pandemic, we managed to get a full slate of entertainment awards ceremonies and, with that, an entire slate of amazing moments that would define the year. Below, 15 of our site’s editors and contributors explain which moments were the best for them. Many of these moments came from specific wins. Matthew Stewart was incredibly moved by Troy Kotsur’s Best...

3 HOURS AGO