2 killed in car that got in the way of passing truck on NJ Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck
Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
Hit-and-run driver struck 3 people in Philly in same night, 1 dead: Police
Investigators believe the suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia is the same driver who struck two other people.
More catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth, NJ officials push for change
Ocean Township police announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. 🚔 Car thefts and burglaries rising across Monmouth County. To date, there have been approximately 578 car thefts this year alone in Monmouth County, by far the most in...
Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Lakehurst Incident
LAKEHURST – Police are searching for the vehicle and driver who crashed into the Micromedia Publications delivery van on Christmas morning before fleeing the scene. The incident happened in the 700 block of Oak Street in the borough sometime between midnight and 12:25 a.m. on December 25. The van was parked and no one was inside at the time.
fox29.com
Troopers: 2 killed after tractor-trailer overturns, shuts down traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A tractor-trailer collided with a car on the New Jersey Turnpike, ending in a deadly Christmas Day crash in Burlington County. Troopers say the tractor-trailer was attempting to pass a Mazda when it crashed and overturned near mile 42 in Westampton Township around 5 a.m. Both...
Man charged with using hammer to assault woman in Hackettstown, NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday afternoon. Investigators determined that the Mansfield Township man assaulted a 28-year-old woman, also a township resident, with a hammer and smashed both windows of the victim’s car. The woman...
Woman Flown To Hospital With Facial Injuries After Hackettstown Hammer Attack: Police
A 28-year-old woman was flown to a hospital after a 42-year-old man smashed her car windows with a hammer, wounding her face in Hackettstown, authorities said. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday, Dec. 26, police said. There, the 42-year-old man from Mansfield...
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead
Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing. Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he...
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Report says son of late detective and NYPD hero Steven McDonald will be promoted to police captain
NEW YORK, N.Y. - The son of Steven McDonald, the inspirational New York City detective who died in 2017, is being promoted to police captain, the New York Post reported. Lt. Conor McDonald, 35, is listed as No. 133 on the Captain’s Promotion List, according to department documents. The...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
