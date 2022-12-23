ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck

Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Lakehurst Incident

LAKEHURST – Police are searching for the vehicle and driver who crashed into the Micromedia Publications delivery van on Christmas morning before fleeing the scene. The incident happened in the 700 block of Oak Street in the borough sometime between midnight and 12:25 a.m. on December 25. The van was parked and no one was inside at the time.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Shore News Network

40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve

TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Christmas Killing Leaves Jersey City Man Dead

Authorities have identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Christmas killing. Khaliq Lockett was found having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was taken from Communipaw and Crescent avenues to Jersey City Medical Center where he...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
