Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Stolen Oakland U-haul contained prized Leonard Peltier statue

OAKLAND, Calif. - A community search is underway in Oakland to try to find a U-Haul truck that was stolen last week. Inside that truck was a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier, 78, has spent most of his life in prison, and for many years...
KRON4 News

Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
KTVU FOX 2

Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
oaklandside.org

Oakland’s housing and homelessness programs faced scrutiny in 2022

Oakland’s overlapping crises of housing affordability and homelessness have been intensifying for years now and there don’t seem to be any solutions within sight. The city’s average home price brushed up against $1 million this year, putting ownership out of reach for most residents. Some tenants are still struggling to pay rent because of the ongoing pandemic, which is causing financial pain for some landlords. And the homeless population keeps growing, as city policies don’t seem to be reaching the scale that’s needed.
berkeleyside.org

The East Bay’s most exciting dining district for 2022

This Telegraph-centric North Oakland neighborhood led our readers’ pick this year as the area they headed to most for a drink or a meal. With nightlife ranging from Kingfish to the White Horse to Snail Bar, a multitude of taprooms, food from around the globe and bakeries like Bakesale Betty and Mariposa, this makes sense: there’s an option here for any craving or interest, along an appealing and walkable stretch.
KTVU FOX 2

19-year-old busted in bogus parking ticket in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Santa Cruz last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a...
Vince Martellacci

Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After Christmas

Are you Hanukkah revelers or big “Christmas Morning” people in your house? Is that when you do the gifts, the festivities, all the fun? Then I have options for your Christmas eve night. Get out of the house with the family and don’t feel bad that no one invited you to a holiday party on the twenty-fourth. Below we have all the best spots to see Christmas lights and several other options for family, friend, or date-night fun.
svvoice.com

RIP SCPD K9 Officer Argo

The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) sadly announced the passing of K9 Argo in December. Argo was the first police dog ever purchased by the Sean M. Walsh Foundation for the SCPD. In its news release, SCPD wrote: “Argo was a phenomenal K9 and even better partner to Officer T....
NBC Bay Area

Putting a Bow on It: Bay Area Shoppers Grab Last-Minute Gifts

Saturday marked the last day to wrap up any final shopping before Christmas Day. While some stores were packed with shoppers looking to check off those last-minute items on their lists, others were quite calm. In Walnut Creek, the frantic rush for gifts was actually not all that frantic. Shoppers...
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down

OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
CBS San Francisco

Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week

SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...

