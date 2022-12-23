Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiCalifornia State
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Stolen Oakland U-haul contained prized Leonard Peltier statue
OAKLAND, Calif. - A community search is underway in Oakland to try to find a U-Haul truck that was stolen last week. Inside that truck was a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier. Peltier, 78, has spent most of his life in prison, and for many years...
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch was visiting Bay Area with mother
ANTIOCH - Thomas Smith Jr. was in the Bay Area from New Orleans visiting his family days before Christmas. It was a chance for the 16-year-old high school sophomore to catch up with his aunts and cousin. But on Dec. 17, he was shot dead in a park in Antioch.
Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
Man stole vehicle with two children on Christmas night: Police
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A 28-year-old man was arrested late Sunday after he stole a car with two children inside, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department. “Around 7:30 pm on Dec. 25, a woman called Mountain View dispatch to report that her Toyota sedan had been stolen from the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay gym fights back from theft to make Christmas happen for kids
PITTSBURG, Calif. - An East Bay boxing gym has fought back from a recent theft to put on a Christmas toy drive that almost never happened. Several dozen families and kids were gifted food and toys Saturday at a Toy Drive put on by The Lions Den in Pittsburg. One...
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s housing and homelessness programs faced scrutiny in 2022
Oakland’s overlapping crises of housing affordability and homelessness have been intensifying for years now and there don’t seem to be any solutions within sight. The city’s average home price brushed up against $1 million this year, putting ownership out of reach for most residents. Some tenants are still struggling to pay rent because of the ongoing pandemic, which is causing financial pain for some landlords. And the homeless population keeps growing, as city policies don’t seem to be reaching the scale that’s needed.
At least 5 hospitalized after overdosing at SF home on Christmas Day, authorities say
At least five people were taken to the hospital after they overdosed on an unknown substance on Christmas Day at a San Francisco home, according to San Francisco Fire officials.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
Fisherman goes missing on Christmas Day, search and rescue teams on site
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man went missing in Marin County after heading out fishing on Christmas Day, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit. Will Chebib, 32, went missing after authorities believe he was fishing off the coast of China Camp State Park. He reportedly launched his boat from Black […]
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
berkeleyside.org
The East Bay’s most exciting dining district for 2022
This Telegraph-centric North Oakland neighborhood led our readers’ pick this year as the area they headed to most for a drink or a meal. With nightlife ranging from Kingfish to the White Horse to Snail Bar, a multitude of taprooms, food from around the globe and bakeries like Bakesale Betty and Mariposa, this makes sense: there’s an option here for any craving or interest, along an appealing and walkable stretch.
KTVU FOX 2
19-year-old busted in bogus parking ticket in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Santa Cruz last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a...
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After Christmas
Are you Hanukkah revelers or big “Christmas Morning” people in your house? Is that when you do the gifts, the festivities, all the fun? Then I have options for your Christmas eve night. Get out of the house with the family and don’t feel bad that no one invited you to a holiday party on the twenty-fourth. Below we have all the best spots to see Christmas lights and several other options for family, friend, or date-night fun.
SoCal girl, 12, grateful to San Francisco police for finding, returning stolen stuffed pigeon
A 12-year-old Southern California girl who was left heartbroken after her stuffed pigeon was stolen in a trip to San Francisco is celebrating a Christmas miracle after the treasured memento was found and returned by police.
svvoice.com
RIP SCPD K9 Officer Argo
The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) sadly announced the passing of K9 Argo in December. Argo was the first police dog ever purchased by the Sean M. Walsh Foundation for the SCPD. In its news release, SCPD wrote: “Argo was a phenomenal K9 and even better partner to Officer T....
NBC Bay Area
Putting a Bow on It: Bay Area Shoppers Grab Last-Minute Gifts
Saturday marked the last day to wrap up any final shopping before Christmas Day. While some stores were packed with shoppers looking to check off those last-minute items on their lists, others were quite calm. In Walnut Creek, the frantic rush for gifts was actually not all that frantic. Shoppers...
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week
SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...
KTVU FOX 2
Two women busted in Santa Rosa on suspicion of car theft, vandalism
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two women were arrested in Santa Rosa on Friday after they were suspected of using a stolen vehicle to try and ram a gate and being in possession of two stolen catalytic converters. Numerous Santa Rosa Police Officers responded to a scene in the 70 block...
Comments / 16