Drive Safe This Holiday Season With The Howell Alliance

HOWELL – Take part in “December Is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month” by not allowing you or your loved ones to drive under the influence.

During the month of December, the Howell Alliance for substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness will post information and resources on their Friends of the Howell Alliance Facebook page in support of impaired driving prevention. The Alliance hopes residents can share their posts as parties and social gatherings are at an all time high during the holiday season.

“Remember, if you feel different, you drive different, and DUI deaths are 100% preventable,” the Howell Alliance wrote on Facebook.

According to a press release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day in 2019, 210 lives were lost due to alcohol-impaired driving crashes. That same year, more than 10,000 people died from drunk driving crashes alone.

“The decisions drivers make before getting behind the wheel and while driving have the potential for great devastation,” the Howell Alliance said.

The Howell Alliance states that alcohol, marijuana, and opioids slow coordination, judgment, and reaction time. While cocaine and methamphetamine can lead to aggression and recklessness behind the wheel and some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause dizziness, drowsiness, and other impairing side effects. Additionally, if a driver uses two or more substances it can increase the level of impairment.

Stop Drugged Driving states that in 2019, 28.7 million Americans aged 16 and older drove under the influence; 13.6 million reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs and 12.8 million said they drove specifically under the influence of marijuana. Drugged driving was most prevalent among young drivers ages 21 to 25 (12.7%) and ages 16 to 20 (9.4%).

“If you are under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or another substance, don’t take a chance! Rather than drive, have someone sober to drive you, take public transportation, or use a ride-share service. Impaired driving can be tragic, yet its devastating consequences are 100% avoidable,” the Howell Alliance states. “Remember, buzzed driving is also drunk driving, and having everyone in the vehicle wear a seatbelt is the best protection against other drivers on the road who may be impaired.”

For more information about the Howell Alliance and its prevention efforts, visit the website twp.howell.nj.us/169/Alliance or call Alliance Coordinator Christa Riddle at 732-938-4500 ext. 4012. To join the “Friends of the Howell Alliance” Facebook group, go to facebook.com/groups/howellalliancefriends.