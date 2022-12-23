ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Drive Safe This Holiday Season With The Howell Alliance

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHiba_0jsX8ZUp00
Photo courtesy Howell Alliance

HOWELL – Take part in “December Is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month” by not allowing you or your loved ones to drive under the influence.

During the month of December, the Howell Alliance for substance abuse prevention and mental health awareness will post information and resources on their Friends of the Howell Alliance Facebook page in support of impaired driving prevention. The Alliance hopes residents can share their posts as parties and social gatherings are at an all time high during the holiday season.

“Remember, if you feel different, you drive different, and DUI deaths are 100% preventable,” the Howell Alliance wrote on Facebook.

According to a press release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day in 2019, 210 lives were lost due to alcohol-impaired driving crashes. That same year, more than 10,000 people died from drunk driving crashes alone.

“The decisions drivers make before getting behind the wheel and while driving have the potential for great devastation,” the Howell Alliance said.

The Howell Alliance states that alcohol, marijuana, and opioids slow coordination, judgment, and reaction time. While cocaine and methamphetamine can lead to aggression and recklessness behind the wheel and some prescription and over-the-counter medicines can cause dizziness, drowsiness, and other impairing side effects. Additionally, if a driver uses two or more substances it can increase the level of impairment.

Stop Drugged Driving states that in 2019, 28.7 million Americans aged 16 and older drove under the influence; 13.6 million reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs and 12.8 million said they drove specifically under the influence of marijuana. Drugged driving was most prevalent among young drivers ages 21 to 25 (12.7%) and ages 16 to 20 (9.4%).

“If you are under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or another substance, don’t take a chance! Rather than drive, have someone sober to drive you, take public transportation, or use a ride-share service. Impaired driving can be tragic, yet its devastating consequences are 100% avoidable,” the Howell Alliance states. “Remember, buzzed driving is also drunk driving, and having everyone in the vehicle wear a seatbelt is the best protection against other drivers on the road who may be impaired.”

For more information about the Howell Alliance and its prevention efforts, visit the website twp.howell.nj.us/169/Alliance or call Alliance Coordinator Christa Riddle at 732-938-4500 ext. 4012. To join the “Friends of the Howell Alliance” Facebook group, go to facebook.com/groups/howellalliancefriends.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schoolbusfleet.com

Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts

Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike

A pair of young men were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Christmas morning, authorities said. Pedro Morales Roias, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton, were killed when the car they were passengers in tried changing into the lane of a tractor trailer that was trying to pass them on the northbound side in Westampton around 5:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Lakehurst Incident

LAKEHURST – Police are searching for the vehicle and driver who crashed into the Micromedia Publications delivery van on Christmas morning before fleeing the scene. The incident happened in the 700 block of Oak Street in the borough sometime between midnight and 12:25 a.m. on December 25. The van was parked and no one was inside at the time.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Daily Voice

Front Of Car Split In Half Slides Across Parkway Killing 40-Year-Old Driver

A 40-year-old woman died after her car was split in half then struck, ejecting her on the Garden State Parkway on Friday, Dec. 23. Christina M. Citarella, of Bayville, was heading north in a Toyota Camry when she ran off the road to the left and struck a wooden traffic sign and impacted a concrete sign to her left near mile post 80.7 in Toms River around 6:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
MANVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Special Visits Mark The Holidays For Area Students

MANCHESTER – One school got a visit from a familiar holiday figure, while another school visited a senior community to spread some holiday cheer recently. With the help of his friends in the music business, Tim McLoone founded Holiday Express, a volunteer, non-profit and non-sectarian organization dedicated to bringing music, gifts and holiday cheer.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy