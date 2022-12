(Avoca) Aiden Martin will play college football at Morningside. The AHSTW senior signed with the NAIA power this week.

Martin posted 114.5 tackles last season for the Vikings. He also started on an offensive line that paved the way for 2,697 rushing yards.

AHSTW posted an undefeated regular season and finished the year at 10-1.

Photos submitted by AHSTW coach GG Harris