Deadline

‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford On Going “To A Darker Place” Than The Previous Films “In Order To Feel The Bright”

Coming into a franchise as storied as the Shrek series, director Joel Crawford was thrilled at the opportunity to show a new side of the iconic Puss in Boots. A sequel to the 2011 Puss in Boots film, DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes place after Shrek Forever After, when Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) is accidentally killed by a bell and discovers he is down to his ninth, and final, life. After a brush with a mysterious wolf who is determined to take his last life, Puss decides to live the rest of his life in hiding....
IndieWire

‘Living’: The Prime of Mr. Bill Nighy

For the first ten years of his career, Bill Nighy trod the boards in the U.K. He never saw a camera. He figured he’d be a theater actor for the rest of his life. In that time, just a few British stars were in the movies: Albert Finney, Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Peter O’Toole. “I was perfectly content,” he told me on Zoom. “I didn’t imagine I’d ever be on television particularly, or certainly not in a film. It was different times. My expectations were low, because I never expected to be an actor. And I never expected to be...

