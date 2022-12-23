BOSTON -- It was tough for travelers to truly unplug and enjoy the holiday weekend. Many were glued to their phones, constantly checking to see if their flights were departing on time - or at all. "It's a very hectic time," Becca Morrill told WBZ-TV before her family getaway to Florida. It's been a bit of a headache for passengers trying to make it to their post-Christmas destinations after a monstrous winter storm walloped much of New York state over the weekend. The impacts are still lingering, with FlightAware tracking more than 200 delays in and out of...

