ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UQI3_0jsX7uEH00

Harrisburg-based Mid Penn Bancorp recently announced it will merge with New Jersey-based Brunswick Bancorp.

Brunswick Bank will be merged with and into Mid Penn Bank.

The companies signed an agreement for Mid Penn to acquire Brunswick in a combination cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $53.9 million. The purchase price will be adjusted if Brunswick does not meet certain minimum shareholder equity covenants.

Half of Brunswick’s common shares will be converted into Mid Penn common stock. The remaining half will be exchanged for cash. Brunswick shareholders will have the option to receive shares of Mid Penn common stock or $18.00 in cash for each common share of Brunswick they own.

Both boards of directors approved the merger. Once complete, it will expand Mid Penn’s presence in the central New Jersey market and give Mid Penn five financial centers.

“We feel confident that this combination will, in a very short period of time, create one of the most dynamic and organically growth-oriented financial institutions in that region,” Rory G. Ritrievi, Mid Penn chairman, president and CEO, said.

The merger is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the second quarter.

A Brunswick director will join the Mid Penn Bancorp board of directors.

The post Mid Penn Bancorp to merge with New Jersey company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $18.5M

A shopping center in Dauphin County was sold twice this year. Meadows Marketplace on Hershey Road in South Hanover Township was sold by Cedar Realty Trust for $11 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. That purchase was completed over the summer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022

Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therealdeal.com

North Jersey vineyard lists for record $18M

A massive New Jersey vineyard has hit the market with the highest asking price in the northwestern part of the state. A 24,000-square-foot home that sits on 125 acres in Holland, near the Pennsylvania border, has been listed for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coldwell Banker Hearthside’s Jackie Hillgrube and Debbie Summer are the listing agents for the property.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PennLive.com

Warehouses, Ugg, Trader Joe’s, more: 51 businesses that opened in central Pa. in 2022

It’s been a busy year in central Pennsylvania for new businesses. In 2022, a vast array of new businesses, warehouses and factories opened, including a baby formula manufacturing plant, a 185,000-square-foot credit union headquarters, a car wash, a hotel, a theater, medical facilities, housing facilities, a cosmetology school, a Barstool Sportsbook, an RV center and dance studios.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmakers Try To Offset Increase for PA Gas Tax

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January first. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. State lawmaker Joe D'Orsie of Manchester says he'll introduce a measure that would cap the tax, especially since hikes in diesel fuel directly affect the price of trucking goods to consumers. A Senate lawmaker is also calling for relief. He wants electric vehicles to pay a mileage-based user fee as a way to offset the tax. Pennsylvania reportedly has the third-highest gas tax in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

One thing Pennsylvania legislators can agree on: this 47-year employee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Members of Pennsylvania's General Assembly come and go every two years – sometimes more often than that, for reasons good and bad. But the person in charge of helping them understand legislative history — and sometimes being the bearer of what they consider bad news — has been doing that since 1975, including for most of the past decade as director of the Pennsylvania Legislative Research Bureau. What's so special about Vince DeLiberato? "There's nothing about the Legislative Reference Bureau that he doesn't know, that he can't share with you," said Stephanie Latimore, the bureau's assistant director. Latimore has been at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Get a payment up to $975 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Historic Barn for sale in Gettysburg

A 101.36 acre farm that was part of the Battle of Gettysburg is for sale. The property is at 374 Cunningham Rd. The listing price is $3.5 million. According to the listing agent’s website, the property is thought to have been a mustering point of the battle. The property...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

394
Followers
333
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy