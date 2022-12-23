ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term

By By Bruce Walker | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRi2M_0jsX7ra600

(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years.

The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, increase access to mental health care, prevent discrimination for organ transplant patients, and increase the state’s recycling programs.

Whitmer was reelected to a second term in November, which begins Jan. 1, 2023.

House Bills 6129 and 6130 amend the Michigan Reconnect Act by offering academic credit for prior learning and creating a new system for reporting student success. HB 6129 was sponsored by Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso. HB 6130 was sponsored by Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing.

“Today, I am proud to sign my 1000th bipartisan bill, proving what we can accomplish here in Michigan when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “These bipartisan bills will help further reduce barriers for potential Reconnectors, and help colleges improve the learning experience for every learner. We are continuing to take bold steps to meet our ambitious goal of 60% postsecondary attainment by 2030, and I will work hard to expand on the success of this program, create an economy where everyone can thrive, and build a Michigan where everyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

Michigan business leaders applauded the legislation.

"The Small Business Association of Michigan has been a longtime supporter of the Michigan Reconnect program and sees it as a valuable tool that enhances our talent pipeline," says Brian Calley, SBAM president and CEO. "We are confident the accountability measures in this legislation will lead to better outcomes for students and the economy.”

Calling the Michigan Reconnect program “a vital tool in Michigan’s talent pipeline,” Grand Rapids Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker noted: “This bipartisan legislation ensures Michigan Reconnect will achieve meaningful results and outcomes that are key for the economic future of Michigan.”

According to Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, more than 110,000 Michigan Reconnect applications have been accepted thus far; 22,000 have enrolled in the program; and 1,500 students have earned a credential in the program.

Senate Bill 727 , sponsored by Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted, extends the sunset for the Weatherization Assistance Program through 2027. The WAP is part of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which aims to assist working families reduce their energy bills and upgrade their homes.

House Bill 4762 , sponsored by Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, prohibits discrimination against organ transplant recipients based on physical or mental disabilities.

“Individuals with disabilities deserve life-saving organ transplants. To deny this is a violation of their basic human rights,” Kandi Pickard, president and CEO, National Down Syndrome Society, said in a statement. “We are thankful to Governor Whitmer and the state legislature specifically Representative Bronna Kahle, Senator Curtis Hertel and Senator Curt VanderWall for prohibiting discrimination through the passage and signing of this bill. It will undoubtedly save the lives of countless Michiganders with disabilities in need of transplants now and in the years to come.”

The governor also signed a package of bills aimed at expanding the state’s recycling programs by seeking to divert waste from landfills for reuse and recycling.

“The Chamber is proud to have worked collaboratively to get this bill package across the finish line. This historic reform is the kind of pragmatic problem solving that is good for our environment, Michiganders and business,” Michigan Chamber President & CEO Jim Holcomb, said in a statement. “This legislation enables Michigan communities to work in partnership with industry to utilize the latest science and a market-driven approach to ensure far better recycling and materials management – long overdue in the Great Lakes State.”

Comments / 36

Ray Zorbaugh
4d ago

Be careful don’t say anything bad or you could end up in prison that’s the new norm in Michigan she’s terrible governor along with her AG

Reply(4)
17
Helen Hines Overkamp
4d ago

how about you give the people of Michigan a stimulus for Christmas since you and your family will have no worries we all do with all that stimulus package Biden gave to you also belongs to us all other democrat governors are taking care of their people sham on you

Reply(14)
8
liberty over equality
3d ago

One of five governors out of fifty who recklessly placed covid patients in nursing homes directly leading to thousands of deaths.

Reply
3
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed

In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
MICHIGAN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Michigan, Minnesota Among States Democrats Move to Rewrite State Voting Laws After Midterm Wins

Democrats are moving to implement new voting laws at the state level following their midterm wins, according to The New York Times. Democratic governors and state legislators have expressed plans to push automatic voter registration, voter pre-registration for minors, an expansion of early and absentee voting and criminalization of election misinformation, according to the NYT. The party retained most of its governors in the 2024 election and maintained its hold over several key state legislatures, creating a clear path to instating many of its favored voting policies.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Expect to pay more as Michigan businesses navigate inflation, wage hikes

Over the past three years, Michigan businesses have navigated a global pandemic that brought life to a standstill, state-mandated closures and uncertainty with new COVID-19 variants. This year, while the world seemingly returned to normal, businesses grappled with rising prices, a tight labor market that led some to raise wages, and often strong demand for goods and services. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker

Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Report: IN, MI rank low in the U.S. for overall prosperity

Indiana and Michigan ranked low among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of prosperity. A new report from the American Dream Prosperity Index put Indiana at 33rd in overall prosperity. Michigan did only slightly better, landing at 29th on the list. The data, released by the...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Health report finds Kentucky ranks among the bottom in the nation

(The Center Square) – When it comes to overall health, Kentucky remains a bottom 10 state. That’s according to the 2022 version of America’s Health Rankings, which the UnitedHealth Foundation released earlier this month. Kentucky came in at No. 43 in the annual report. While states were not ranked in the 2020 or 2021 versions, the report dates back to 1990. Since then, the Bluegrass State has risen above 41st in the nation only once. That was when the state was ranked 39th in 2008. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
95.3 MNC

Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Year In Review: Voters approved labor amendment in 2022

(The Center Square) – Voters in 2022 approved changing the Illinois Constitution with the passage of Amendment 1. The top question on the November ballot asked voters to enshrine in the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages and work conditions, and prohibit laws regulating what can be negotiated. Amendment 1 was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy