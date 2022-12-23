Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term

(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years.

The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, increase access to mental health care, prevent discrimination for organ transplant patients, and increase the state’s recycling programs.

Whitmer was reelected to a second term in November, which begins Jan. 1, 2023.

House Bills 6129 and 6130 amend the Michigan Reconnect Act by offering academic credit for prior learning and creating a new system for reporting student success. HB 6129 was sponsored by Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso. HB 6130 was sponsored by Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing.

“Today, I am proud to sign my 1000th bipartisan bill, proving what we can accomplish here in Michigan when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “These bipartisan bills will help further reduce barriers for potential Reconnectors, and help colleges improve the learning experience for every learner. We are continuing to take bold steps to meet our ambitious goal of 60% postsecondary attainment by 2030, and I will work hard to expand on the success of this program, create an economy where everyone can thrive, and build a Michigan where everyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

Michigan business leaders applauded the legislation.

"The Small Business Association of Michigan has been a longtime supporter of the Michigan Reconnect program and sees it as a valuable tool that enhances our talent pipeline," says Brian Calley, SBAM president and CEO. "We are confident the accountability measures in this legislation will lead to better outcomes for students and the economy.”

Calling the Michigan Reconnect program “a vital tool in Michigan’s talent pipeline,” Grand Rapids Chamber President and CEO Rick Baker noted: “This bipartisan legislation ensures Michigan Reconnect will achieve meaningful results and outcomes that are key for the economic future of Michigan.”

According to Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, more than 110,000 Michigan Reconnect applications have been accepted thus far; 22,000 have enrolled in the program; and 1,500 students have earned a credential in the program.

Senate Bill 727 , sponsored by Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted, extends the sunset for the Weatherization Assistance Program through 2027. The WAP is part of the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which aims to assist working families reduce their energy bills and upgrade their homes.

House Bill 4762 , sponsored by Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, prohibits discrimination against organ transplant recipients based on physical or mental disabilities.

“Individuals with disabilities deserve life-saving organ transplants. To deny this is a violation of their basic human rights,” Kandi Pickard, president and CEO, National Down Syndrome Society, said in a statement. “We are thankful to Governor Whitmer and the state legislature specifically Representative Bronna Kahle, Senator Curtis Hertel and Senator Curt VanderWall for prohibiting discrimination through the passage and signing of this bill. It will undoubtedly save the lives of countless Michiganders with disabilities in need of transplants now and in the years to come.”

The governor also signed a package of bills aimed at expanding the state’s recycling programs by seeking to divert waste from landfills for reuse and recycling.

“The Chamber is proud to have worked collaboratively to get this bill package across the finish line. This historic reform is the kind of pragmatic problem solving that is good for our environment, Michiganders and business,” Michigan Chamber President & CEO Jim Holcomb, said in a statement. “This legislation enables Michigan communities to work in partnership with industry to utilize the latest science and a market-driven approach to ensure far better recycling and materials management – long overdue in the Great Lakes State.”