4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distancesRoger MarshOceanside, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel offers February Small Wedding Deal
Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel is celebrating February, the month of love, with a wedding extravaganza weekend that offers significant savings for couples looking to tie the knot in the hotel’s enchanted storybook castle setting. (https://majesticgardenhotel.com/weddingdayevent/) Couples can book a wedding for 20 or fewer people, Feb. 10-12, for $2,500,...
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
Cypress celebrates outgoing Council Members, swears in new, chooses Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Year-end Council reorganization begins with celebration of outgoing Members. As 2022 is an election year, this year’s Council reorganiztion meeting began with a celebratory send-off for two termed-out Council Members, Paulo Morales and Jon Peat. California State Senator Janet Nguyen was on hand with State commendations. These fancy accolades...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply...
Register now for the Lakewood Run
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023. You can register online now at the Lakewood Run website. To inquire about group rate entries or to get more event information, email [email protected]. Participants will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s...
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from guest speaker Dan Jans at January meeting
The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Anaheim man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Fountain Valley
On December 17, 2022, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to two different parking lots in the north end of the city and took four separate vehicle burglary reports. Officers canvassed the area and located video surveillance. Detectives began investigating the case and discovered the same suspect, identified as Gus...
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Westminster police pursuit ended in a drug bust
Last Friday night, at approximately 11 p.m., a Westminster police department officer attempted to stop a vehicle for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations at Westminster Blvd/Beach Blvd. The driver, 60-year-old Tim Hughes of Downey, CA, failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Hughes began throwing suspected...
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran athletes help to donate Christmas trees for the troops
Some of the students who helped in the project donating trees for the troops. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School student athletes athletes took part in a project earlier this month to donate Christmas trees to the troops, according to Athletic Director Eric Olson. To see the...
A Westminster police officer shot a vandalism suspect armed with a pipe
WESTMINSTER, CA – On December 24, 2022, at about 12:57 AM, Westminster police officers responded to the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue reference a possible vandalism. Officers located the suspect, who was armed with a metal pipe. Officers attempted de-escalation tactics, but the suspect refused to drop the pipe. A less lethal option (Taser) was attempted but was unsuccessful.
A robber targeted a woman in Westminster on Christmas day but got pepper sprayed instead
An armed robber on a bicycle targeted a woman who was out walking on Christmas morning, in Westminster, but she turned the tables on him by pepper spraying the suspect, according to the Westminster Police Department. The attempted armed robbery happened at the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue...
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
Lance Neal leaves Loara to become Century’s new varsity football coach
Lance Neal talks to his Loara players during the CIF championship game in 2021. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Lance Neal, who led Loara to the CIF Division 14 championship in 2021, has been named new head varsity football coach at Century High School, Athletic Director Matt Cavanaugh said Saturday.
PHOTOS: Saugus edges Crean Lutheran on mid-court 3-pointer at Damien Classic
Kenneth Bailey of Crean Lutheran drives to the basket in Monday’s game at the Damien Classic. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Saugus High School’s boys basketball team defeated Crean Lutheran 66-63 on a half-court 3-point basket by Max Tengan at the buzzer Monday afternoon in the opening round of the Damien Classic, silver division.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom opens Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Rubidoux
Chris Negrete of Segerstrom goes for a shot in Monday’s game. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team opened the Estancia Coast Classic with a 61-43 victory over Rubidoux Monday night at Estancia. To see the slide show, click on the...
