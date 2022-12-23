The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO