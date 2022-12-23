Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
WOWT
Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
iheart.com
Dangerous Cold and Windchill Warning for Omaha Region
(Omaha, NE) -- Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa are in the deep freeze today into Saturday. A Windchill Warning is posted for the Omaha region until noon Saturday, with wind chills as cold as .45 degrees possible. Exposed skin can get frostbite in 10 minutes or less. A Winter Weather...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman smashes into car at Lincoln gas station before driving off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman didn’t stick around after striking a vehicle at a local gas station. Police are still searching for the driver, who was seen on camera at Casey’s near 55th and Superior Streets on Dec. 1. As she was leaving the gas...
WOWT
Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.
WOWT
Fire at Omaha industrial building causes estimated $550,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an industrial building kept fire crews busy Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 3:57 p.m. Monday crews were called to a fire alarm at a large industrial building near 102nd and I Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing...
iheart.com
Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup
(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
WOWT
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a body has been found — but not yet identified — as their investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen continues. The body was found at a “location of interest” in Topeka, the DCSO release...
KETV.com
'We've been running into a lot': Advice to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Thursday was a busy day for plumbers and the repair jobs go beyond furnaces. It doesn't take much for your pipes to freeze when temps plunge this low. KETV NewsWatch 7 watched an expert at work and has advice to avoid a costly mess. Outside...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry announces that her family is expecting a baby
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry had exciting news to announce Thursday morning on First News!. The Stolinski family is expecting a baby in July. "We are over the moon excited and feel so blessed!" Fry said. Right now, Melissa has three step sons: 20-year-old Gabe,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
KOCO
A 25-year-old vanished more than 50 years ago. Now, DNA identified his body in a cold case
DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Nebraska. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the Minnesota-South Dakota border. The...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
Ralston threatened condemnation of apartment complex tied to Legacy Crossing
Fireside Village, owned and managed by the same companies as Legacy Crossing, has been a problem for the City of Ralston says City Administrator Rick Hoppe.
