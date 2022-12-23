ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Dangerous Cold and Windchill Warning for Omaha Region

(Omaha, NE) -- Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa are in the deep freeze today into Saturday. A Windchill Warning is posted for the Omaha region until noon Saturday, with wind chills as cold as .45 degrees possible. Exposed skin can get frostbite in 10 minutes or less. A Winter Weather...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at Omaha industrial building causes estimated $550,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an industrial building kept fire crews busy Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 3:57 p.m. Monday crews were called to a fire alarm at a large industrial building near 102nd and I Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke showing...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup

(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
1011now.com

Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

