Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski guarantees composure if taken down by Islam Makhachev: ‘I will not panic’

Jared Cannonier has no problem admitting to a moment of vulnerability after his UFC 276 title loss to Israel Adesanya this past July. “The Killa Gorilla” had an eventful year in 2022, one that saw him secure big wins over Derek Brunson and most recently Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66. But perhaps the most important fight of Cannonier’s career was his shot at the UFC middleweight title against Adesanya, and he revealed on The MMA Hour that “right after the fight I went to the locker room and I cried.” It was an emotional release the 38-year-old said he needed following a unanimous decision loss on a night that could’ve changed his life, and he bristled at the notion that crying should be looked down upon as something only done by weak men.

2 DAYS AGO