Lake Charles, LA

KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Slated to Get 3 New Roundabouts in 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 2022 was a year for the completion of significant traffic projects in the city of Lafayette. Let's start with the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Road and E. Broussard Road. It has been a night and day difference in traffic flow down that stretch as the roadway has become increasingly popular as more businesses and homes migrate off those roadways.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Planning Commission, State Police urging caution, safety approaching New Year's

The Acadiana Planning Commission, working alongside Louisiana State Police Troop I and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is encouraging drivers from this region to follow common-sense driving rules this week to avoid dangerous and potentially fatal accidents. Ashley Moran, a planner II for APC, said the focus is...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Truck Fire In Orange

A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
ORANGE, TX

