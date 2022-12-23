Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of Transportation awards $150M for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that it is awarding $150 million in Mega Grant funding for the I-10 Calcasieu Bridge replacement project, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins. Earlier this month, DOTD held a public hearing on the project where state representative Phillip...
Customer, Entergy dispute who’s responsible for 4-day power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The warmer weather provided welcome relief for those suffering from the bitter cold. But a woman who lives south of Lake Charles says she has no power, and Entergy says it’s not on their end. It’s bad enough when your power goes out, but...
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
Boil advisories continue in Acadiana
As residents across Acadiana continue to face boil advisories and issues with water pressure, News 10 spoke with representatives at LUS to find out how much longer these issues will stick around.
Lafayette Slated to Get 3 New Roundabouts in 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 2022 was a year for the completion of significant traffic projects in the city of Lafayette. Let's start with the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Road and E. Broussard Road. It has been a night and day difference in traffic flow down that stretch as the roadway has become increasingly popular as more businesses and homes migrate off those roadways.
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
U.S. Coast Guard Searching Gulf of Mexico for Helicopter Just South of Louisiana
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing helicopter that was carrying four people over the Gulf of Mexico Thursday. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard, the helicopter was approximately 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass in Plaquemines Parish. It had departed from an oil platform and on its way back onshore at the time of the crash.
Have Trash Pickup Times Changed For Lake Charles And Calcasieu Residents For New Years’ Holiday?
We just finished the Christmas holiday and now it's on to the New Years' holiday. Most folks will be off starting on Friday for a holiday and will be off through Monday and return back to work on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that their offices will...
Planning Commission, State Police urging caution, safety approaching New Year's
The Acadiana Planning Commission, working alongside Louisiana State Police Troop I and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, is encouraging drivers from this region to follow common-sense driving rules this week to avoid dangerous and potentially fatal accidents. Ashley Moran, a planner II for APC, said the focus is...
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
LUS notice about water pressure for customers
Due to freezing weather conditions, the water system may have been affected leading some LUS customers to experience lower than normal water pressure.
How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
[PHOTOS] Top 5 Cheapest Places To Rent In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Take a look inside five of the cheapest rental properties in Lake Charles. If you are someone you know is looking for an affordable housing option, take a look at the list below and help spread the word. Share this article with your family and friends. Top 5 Cheapest Places...
Developing Lafayette – New Pottery Store Coming
In what sounds like "Painting With a Twist" on steroids, a new pottery shop is going to be opening on the Boulevard in Lafayette.
Truck Fire In Orange
A man was driving his pickup truck east on Lutcher Drive near 23rd St when he began to see and smell smoke coming from the back of the truck. He pulled over at the Valero and jumped out before it became engulfed. He told people at the scene he had...
